Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok to Be Blocked in Pakistan on Court Order, Telecoms Regulator Says

TikTok to Be Blocked in Pakistan on Court Order, Telecoms Regulator Says

TikTok ban was ordered after a private complainant said that the app was spreading indecent content.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 March 2021 17:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok to Be Blocked in Pakistan on Court Order, Telecoms Regulator Says

Move came some 10 days after Pakistan blocked TikTok for failing to block "immoral and indecent" content

Highlights
  • TikTok was third most-downloaded app in Pakistan over the past 12 months
  • PTA had said it was open to discussions with TikTok
  • TikTok has become hugely popular in a short period of time

Pakistan will block social media app TikTok on a court order, a spokesman for the country's telecoms regulator said on Thursday.

"The court has asked PTA to block access to TikTok," Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) spokesman Khurram Mehran told Reuters, adding the authority would comply with the order.

A high court in the city of Peshawar said it was ordering the ban after a private complainant said the social media app was spreading indecent content, Jehanzeb Mehsud, a lawyer who represented the PTA, said.

In October last year, the country decided to lift a ban on TikTok after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading "obscenity and immorality."

The move came some 10 days after Pakistan blocked TikTok for failing to block "immoral and indecent" content.

"TikTok has agreed to moderate accounts in accordance with local laws," said a spokesman for the PTA, adding that the app had some 20 million monthly active users in the country.

TikTok was the third most-downloaded app in Pakistan over the past 12 months, behind WhatsApp and Facebook, according to analytics firm SensorTower.

PTA had said it was open to discussions with TikTok if the company was willing to moderate unlawful content.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, has become hugely popular in a short period of time, by encouraging young users to post brief videos. But the app has been mired in controversy in a number of countries, with authorities raising privacy concerns and security fears due to its links with China.

TikTok has denied that its ties to China pose a security concern in other countries.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance
Netflix Mobile+ Plan Returns to India at Lower Rs. 299 Price Point in New Test

Related Stories

TikTok to Be Blocked in Pakistan on Court Order, Telecoms Regulator Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Specifications Surface Online
  2. YouTube Set to Deduct US Taxes From Creators Outside US
  3. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Poco X3 Pro Many Launch in India on March 30, Company Tweet Suggests
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Justice League Snyder Cut
  6. Apple Starts iPhone 12 Assembly in India
  7. Vi Offering 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar VIP Membership on Prepaid, Postpaid Plans
  8. Xiaomi Announces Discounts on Several Mi Notebook Models in India
  9. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  10. Jio Fastest in Broadband Speeds, Vi in Mobile Data: Ookla Q4 2020 Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Variant With Model Number SM-A225F Could Launch in H2 2021
  2. Samsung Galaxy M42 Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, May Be Rebrand of Galaxy A42 5G
  3. TikTok to Be Blocked in Pakistan on Court Order, Telecoms Regulator Says
  4. Netflix Mobile+ Plan Returns to India at Lower Rs. 299 Price Point in New Test
  5. iPhone 12 Assembly Starts in India, Apple Announces
  6. iPhone 12 mini Production Will Be Reduced for H1 2021 as Part of Broader Adjustment: Report
  7. Acer Nitro 5 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Launched in India
  8. Google Chrome for Android Gets Preview Option to Show Pages Before Opening Fully
  9. LG Reveals Android 11 Update Rollout Roadmap, LG Velvet, LG G8X ThinQ, LG K52, to Get It Starting April
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Specifications Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com