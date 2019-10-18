Technology News
loading

TikTok Appoints Nikhil Gandhi as India Head

TikTok has been investing in building a team and enabling community growth in India.

By | Updated: 18 October 2019 18:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Appoints Nikhil Gandhi as India Head

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/ Nikhil Gandhi

TikTok on Friday announced the appointment of former Times Network executive Nikhil Gandhi as its India head to drive the next phase of growth for the Chinese short video-sharing platform in the highly competitive market.

Based out of Mumbai, Gandhi will lead the development of TikTok's products and operations in India.

"I am excited to be part of TikTok's journey in India at a time when it is strengthening its overall presence in the country and building a platform that enables creative expression," Gandhi said on his appointment.

"I am looking forward to working with the team to build a platform that adds value to India's growing digital community, everyday," he added.

Since late 2017, TikTok has been investing in product, building a team, and enabling community growth in India.

In his new role, Gandhi will focus on inspiring creativity and bringing joy to TikTok's users, while also working to have a broader positive impact in the country, TikTok said.

In a career spanning over 20 years, Gandhi has held leadership positions at leading media and entertainment companies.

Most recently, he was spearheading the business growth at Times Global Broadcasting as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to Times Network, he was at The Walt Disney Company for nine years. He also worked with UTV Global Broadcasting and Viacom Media Networks as well.

Owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, TikTok has rapidly grown in the Indian market, amassing over 200 million users in the country in a short span of time, threatening the dominance of Facebook and its family of apps including Instagram.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently admitted that TikTok has grown past Instagram in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Nikhil Gandhi
Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Releases First Illuminated Image of Lunar Surface Taken by the Orbiter
Honor Smartphones
TikTok Appoints Nikhil Gandhi as India Head
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phone Launched in India
  2. Vivo Y11 (2019) With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Likely to Launch on November 13
  4. Mi TV Range's IR Remote and Bluetooth Remote Now Sold Separately
  5. Chandrayaan-2: NASA to Perform a 'Rigorous' Search for Vikram Lander
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Impressions
  7. Asus Launches Dual Screen ZenBook, Refreshed VivoBook Laptops in India
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Renders Show Hole-Punch Design, Triple Rear Cameras
  10. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Appoints Nikhil Gandhi as India Head
  2. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Releases First Illuminated Image of Lunar Surface Taken by the Orbiter
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Series to Receive Fix for Fingerprint Issue 'as Early as Next Week'
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Renders Tip Hole-Punch Design, Curved 90Hz Display, and Triple Rear Cameras
  5. Yamaha Music YAS-109, YAS-209 Soundbars With Amazon Alexa Support Launched in India
  6. TCL 85P8M 85-inch 4K Android TV Launched in India at Rs. 1,99,999
  7. Google Books Gets a Redesign on Desktop That Makes It Easier to Access Information
  8. Google Maps for iOS Finally Gets Driving Incident Reporting
  9. Truecaller for Android, iPhone Gets Invite-Only Group Chat Feature
  10. Google Said to Snub WeWork, Sign Toronto Lease With Co-Working Rival
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.