Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok App Store Ban: Judge Says US Must Defend or Delay Move by Friday

TikTok App Store Ban: Judge Says US Must Defend or Delay Move by Friday

TikTok said the restrictions "were not motivated by a genuine national security concern, but rather by political considerations [..]".

By Reuters | Updated: 25 September 2020 11:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok App Store Ban: Judge Says US Must Defend or Delay Move by Friday

TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance said it'll own 80 percent of TikTok Global, a newly created US company

Highlights
  • ByteDance said it will own 80 percent of TikTok Global
  • ByteDance added that TikTok Global will become its subsidiary
  • Oracle and Walmart have agreed to take stakes in TikTok Global

A US judge said Thursday the Trump administration must either delay a ban on US app stores offering TikTok for download or file legal papers defending the decision by Friday.

The US Commerce Department order banning Apple and Alphabet's Google app stores from offering the short video sharing app for new downloads is set to take effect late Sunday. US District Judge Carl Nichols said the government must file a response to a request by TikTok for a preliminary injunction or delay the order by 2:30pm EDT, Friday.

A federal judge in San Francisco on Saturday issued a preliminary injunction blocking a similar Commerce Department order from taking effect on Sunday on Tencent's WeChat app.

The Commerce Department said it plans to challenge the WeChat injunction, but government lawyers have not yet filed an appeal.

US officials have expressed serious concerns that the personnel data of as many as 100 million Americans that use TikTok was being passed on to China's Communist Party government.

On Saturday, the Commerce Department announced a one-week delay in the TikTok order, citing "recent positive developments” in talks over the fate of its US operations.

TikTok said the restrictions "were not motivated by a genuine national security concern, but rather by political considerations relating to the upcoming general election.”

TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, said on Monday it will own 80 percent of TikTok Global, a newly created US company that will own most of the app's operations worldwide. ByteDance added that TikTok Global will become its subsidiary.

Oracle and Walmart have agreed to take stakes in TikTok Global of 12.5 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively. On Monday, Oracle said ByteDance's ownership of TikTok would be distributed to ByteDance's investors, and that the Beijing-based firm would have no stake in TikTok Global.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, US China trade war, TikTok Global, TikTok US ban, WeChat, Oracle, Walmart
Amazon Echo (4th Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen) With Clock Launched, Price in India Starts at Rs. 4,499
International Emmys Nominations 2020: Delhi Crime, Four More Shots Please!, Arjun Mathur Score for India

Related Stories

TikTok App Store Ban: Judge Says US Must Defend or Delay Move by Friday
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Set for October 8
  2. Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop With 300Hz Display Launched in India
  3. Amazon Launches New Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite in India
  4. Vivo V20 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Debuts
  5. Realme Narzo 20 Review
  6. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  7. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Debuts With 120Hz Super AMOLED Display
  9. Android TV 11 Announced With Privacy, Performance Improvements
  10. Allowed to Share Google Pay Transaction Data With Third Parties: Google
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok App Store Ban: Judge Says US Must Defend or Delay Move by Friday
  2. International Emmys Nominations 2020: Delhi Crime, Four More Shots Please!, Arjun Mathur Score for India
  3. Amazon Echo (4th Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen) With Clock Launched, Price in India Starts at Rs. 4,499
  4. Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite Launched: Price in India, Features
  5. Oppo Watch ECG Edition With Stainless Steel Body, 40 Hours Battery Life Launched
  6. Apple's Smaller Rivals Unite to Fight iPhone App Store Rules
  7. Realme Narzo 20 Pro to Go on First Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications
  8. The Boys College Spin-Off in Development at Amazon Prime Video
  9. Amazon Luna Game Streaming Service Unveiled to Take on Google, Microsoft
  10. Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com