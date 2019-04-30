TikTok app is finally back on the Indian versions of the Apple App Store and Google Play after Madras High Court lifted ban on the popular social media app last week. Earlier this month, the app was delisted from the Indian app stores after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to do so. The ruling was due to a PIL filed against TikTok stating that the app encouraged pornography and child abuse. The ban was lifted subject to conditions that pornographic videos will not be uploaded on it.

The TikTok app was unavailable on both Google Play Store and App Store, following its ban order by Madras High Court. The ban was causing developer, Beijing Bytedance Technology Co, "financial losses" of up to $500,000 (roughly Rs. 3.5 crores) a day and even put more than 250 jobs at risk.

The financial losses include destruction in the value of its investments and loss of commercial revenue. ByteDance also said that the ban would result in its reputation and goodwill taking a hit with both advertisers and investors.

"Banning has had adverse impact on the user base of this app, losing close to 1 million new users per day ... It is estimated that approximately six million requests for downloads could not be effected since the ban came into effect," the company said in in its plea filing.

The ban was finally lifted last week, but the app was still unavailable to download from the App Store and Google Play until today. TikTok is now once again available to download from the App Store and Google Play both. The app was added back today.

According to Sensor Tower, TikTok added 88.6 million users in the first quarter of 2019 in India. The TikTok ban has also worried the social media industry in India as it sees legal worries mounting if courts increasingly regulate content on their platforms.