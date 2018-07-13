The Walking Dead: Our World AR Game Now Available for Android, iOS

Finland's Next Games was rumoured to be working on a new Walking Dead mobile game, in a bid to tap into the trend of augmented reality (AR). Now, the company has listed a new game The Walking Dead: Our World on the App Store and Google Play. The game is available to download for free, but has in-app purchases. This comes at a time when the company is trying hard to compensate for the declining sales figures of its mobile game, The Walking Dead No Man's Land.

The Walking Dead: Our World game lets players fight zombies that are superimposed onto the real world on smartphone screens. The location-based augmented reality mobile game lets you defend your surroundings by fighting walkers on the streets, in the park, on your sofa - wherever you are and whenever you feel like it. Based on AMC's The Walking Dead series, characters like Rick, Daryl, and Michonne can be unlocked as the game progresses. The online multiplayer game lets you team up with others for bigger rewards. You can save survivors, and build shelters by teaming up with a group of people.

After playing the game for a while, Android Police reports that the game is quite buggy, and caused their Android phone to crash multiple times. "It's also difficult not to notice how horribly the AR feature that displays the game's zombies in the real world is implemented. This glitchy mode is questionably pushed on you as an optional view in your first zombie fight, and it takes a little too long to recognise your surroundings when scanning with your camera. And if that was not bad enough, once the zombies show up on your screen, they are often floating above the ground, making them almost impossible to shoot. Luckily this AR view is optional. Too bad the same can't be said for the constant freezing," the author notes.

Also, as mentioned, this game has in-app purchases, so you might want to switch that feature off, if you intend to play the game just for fun. The size of the app on iOS is 18.2MB, and on Android it is 100MB. You can download it from Google Play and App Store.