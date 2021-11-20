Technology News
  Tesla App Coming Back Online After Server Outage, CEO Elon Musk Says

Tesla App Coming Back Online After Server Outage, CEO Elon Musk Says

Musk said, “Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic.”

By Reuters | Updated: 20 November 2021 10:07 IST
Tesla App Coming Back Online After Server Outage, CEO Elon Musk Says

An app server outage earlier prevented many Tesla owners from connecting to their cars

Highlights
  • Tesla Model 3 owner said his app showed “500 server error” on iOS
  • Musk said “measures will be taken to ensure this does not happen again”
  • About 500 users reported they faced an error

Tesla chief Elon Musk said on Friday that the company's mobile application was coming back online after an app server outage earlier prevented many owners from connecting to their cars.

Musk was responding to a Tesla owner's tweet, who said that he was experiencing a "500 server error" to connect his Model 3 through the iOS app in Seoul, South Korea.

"Should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic," Musk said.

The outage was first reported by Electrek.

About 500 users reported they faced an error at around 4:40pm ET (3:10am IST on November 20), according to outage monitoring website Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. There were just over 60 reports at around 9:20pm ET (7:50am IST on November 20).

"Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn't happen again," Musk said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

