Technology News
loading

Tencent's WeChat App Sees Downloads Surge in US Before Ban

WeChat was installed about 54,000 times between Friday and Saturday, 28 times the 1,900 downloads seen in the same two-day period a week before.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 September 2020 12:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tencent's WeChat App Sees Downloads Surge in US Before Ban

WeChat is an all-in-one mobile app that combines messaging, social media, payment and other services

Highlights
  • Tencent has denied its apps pose a national security risk
  • WeCom was rebranded from Tencent's office collaboration app WeChat Work
  • Users can now link their WeChat account to WeCom

Chinese tech giant Tencent's WeChat messaging app has seen a surge in downloads in the United States since Friday after Washington confirmed it would push ahead with a planned ban of the app, data showed on Tuesday.

The US Department of Commerce issued an order requiring Apple and Alphabet's Google to remove WeChat for downloads on national security grounds, but a US judge blocked the move on Sunday. The US Commerce Department said on Monday it will challenge the order.

WeChat was installed about 54,000 times between Friday and Saturday, 28 times the 1,900 downloads seen in the same two-day period a week before, according to data analytics firm Sensor Tower. It said WeCom, an office collaboration app, also saw a jump in downloads in the United States over that period.

The United States has launched a series of measures in recent months cracking down on Chinese tech firms and apps, citing national security grounds, as the world's two largest economies butt heads on issues ranging from trade and technology to the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tencent, which has denied its apps pose a national security risk, has said updates of the app for existing US users may be negatively affected should Apple and Google remove WeChat from their stores.

WeChat is an all-in-one mobile app that combines messaging, social media, payment functions and other services and boasts more than a billion users globally.

WeCom, which was rebranded from Tencent's office collaboration app WeChat Work only days after US President Donald Trump first said he would ban WeChat in August, was installed 58,000 times in the United States on Friday and Saturday, 193 times the 300 downloads it saw over the same period a week prior, according to Sensor Tower estimates.

After downloading WeCom, users can now link their WeChat account to it and add their WeChat contacts, a Reuters test showed. WeCom users can then message, create chat groups, and even receive virtual money from WeChat friends without their WeChat contacts having to download WeCom.

Tencent told Chinese media WeCom is a completely different product from WeChat.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WeChat, Tencent, US China trade war, WeCom
LG G8X ThinQ Receiving Android 10 Update With LG UX 9.0 in India, Update Timeline Revealed for Other LG Phones

Related Stories

Tencent's WeChat App Sees Downloads Surge in US Before Ban
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Nokia to Launch New Smartphones Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Poco X3 Launching in India Today at 12pm (Noon) via Virtual Event
  4. iPhone 12 Will Cost More Than iPhone 11 Due to 5G Support: Report
  5. OnePlus Nord Users Report Random Factory Resets and Data Loss
  6. Realme Narzo 20 Pro First Impressions
  7. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
  8. OnePlus 8T Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme Narzo 20 First Impressions
  10. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Removed Over 3.7 Crore Videos from India in First Half of 2020 for Violating Guidelines, in Latest Transparency Report
  2. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Sees No Immediate Boost From 'Battery Day' Tech Unveil
  3. LG W11 Spotted With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3GB RAM, HD+ Display in Google Play Console Listing
  4. Mi Power Bank 3i With Up To 20,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India
  5. Tencent's WeChat App Sees Downloads Surge in US Before Ban
  6. Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Fires, Storms Show Impact of Climate Change
  7. Poco X3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. LG G8X ThinQ Receiving Android 10 Update With LG UX 9.0 in India, Update Timeline Revealed for Other LG Phones
  9. TikTok US Sale: Trump Vows to Block Any Deal That Allows Chinese Control
  10. Asus ROG Phone 3 Gets New Bypass Charging Feature, Helps Maintain Battery Health While Gaming
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com