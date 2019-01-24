NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Tencent Wins China Nod for Mobile Games Launch, but Not for Blockbusters

Tencent Wins China Nod for Mobile Games Launch, but Not for Blockbusters

, 24 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tencent Wins China Nod for Mobile Games Launch, but Not for Blockbusters

Chinese regulators approved two mobile games of Tencent Holding for the first time in almost a year on Tuesday, but are yet to okay its closely awaited blockbuster title PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

The State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television approved 95 games in its fourth list since December, with two mobile games from Tencent and one from NetEase, government data showed.

The two games approved for Tencent are Wood Joints and Folding Fan, both educational games that teach traditional Chinese architecture and craftsmanship.

Analysts and industry insiders say it is unlikely the two games can bring much revenue to Tencent, the world's biggest game company and Asia's biggest by market value, but the approval is still music to its ears as the last time its games were approved was prior to March 2018.

The hiatus hammered Tencent's shares last year.

China is home to the world's largest video game market, where 620 million players spent $37.9 billion (roughly Rs. 2.7 lakh crores) last year mostly on mobile and PC games, showed data from gaming market researcher Newzoo.

But authorities stopped approving the release of new titles from March last year amid regulatory overhaul triggered by growing concern about violent content and game addiction, particularly among young players.

Zhan Chun Qiu, the NetEase game approved on Thursday, is a role-playing mobile game themed in China's ancient Spring and Autumn Period when warlords and swordsmen fight each other.

But regulators are still stepping up efforts to tighten control over the country's internet. China's cyber watchdog said on Thursday it has deleted close to 8,000 "malicious" mobile apps including a video game distributed by Tencent.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: China, Tencent, NetEase
Tesla's Mass Lay-Offs, Reduced Car Production Have Wall Street 'Waking Up From the Dream'
Uber Threatens to Pull Back from Barcelona
Pricee
Tencent Wins China Nod for Mobile Games Launch, but Not for Blockbusters
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  2. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  3. PUBG Banned in Gujarat Primary Schools Due to 'Adverse Effect on Studies'
  4. PS5 and Next Xbox Specifications and Price Leaked
  5. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  6. Redmi Note 3 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2 Update in India, Users Report
  7. Zuckerberg Once Killed a Goat and Served It to Me for Dinner: Twitter CEO
  8. 10 PUBG Mobile Settings You Should Change to Win More Games
  9. Microsoft Introduces 7 New Windows 10 Laptops, Classroom Pen for Schools
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.