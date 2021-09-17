Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Tencent Bows to Regulator, Allows WeChat Users Access to Rivals' Links

Tencent Bows to Regulator, Allows WeChat Users Access to Rivals' Links

WeChat said that it will implement the changes in phases.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 September 2021 16:57 IST
Tencent Bows to Regulator, Allows WeChat Users Access to Rivals' Links

Tencent has also restricted users from sharing content from Douyin on WeChat and QQ

Highlights
  • The move is part of a broader regulatory crackdown on the industry
  • WeChat will also actively cooperate with other Internet platforms
  • WeChat users were not able to click directly through links to e-commerce

Tencent Holdings's popular WeChat messaging app will start allowing users to access external links from Friday, days after regulators told the company and its rivals to end a long-standing practice of blocking each other's links.

China's technology giants have historically prevented links and services by rivals from being shared on their platforms. On Monday, however, regulators said they were ordering firms to rectify this as the practice affected users' experience and damaged consumer rights.

The move is part of a broader regulatory crackdown on the industry that has wiped billions of dollars off the market value of some of China's largest companies.

WeChat said on Friday that it will implement the changes in phases, starting with allowing users to access links in private, one-to-one chats once they upgraded to the latest version of WeChat, although it would continue to follow principles such as preventing excessive marketing.

The plan will be carried out based on legal requirements and with the approval of regulatory authorities, it added.

"At the same time, WeChat will also actively cooperate with other Internet platforms to implement this guidance and explore the technical possibilities of using WeChat services on other platforms, to achieve further interconnectivity."

Under the old practice, WeChat users were not able to click directly through links to e-commerce marketplaces such as Taobao and Tmall, which are operated by Alibaba Group.

Instead they would be asked to open the link in a browser like Safari, which many had found problematic.

Tencent has also restricted users from sharing content from ByteDance-owned short video app Douyin on WeChat and QQ, another Tencent messaging app. In February, Douyin filed a complaint with a Beijing court saying it constituted monopolistic behaviour. Tencent has called those accusations baseless.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tencent

Related Stories

Tencent Bows to Regulator, Allows WeChat Users Access to Rivals' Links
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  2. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  5. Realme Pad Review: A Budget Tablet That’s Built for Entertainment
  6. Infinix Hot 11 Series Launched in India: All the Details
  7. Vivo X70 Series Confirmed to Launch in India on September 30
  8. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. European Central Bank President Questions Crypto Credibility
  10. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Leads PC Shipments in India in Q2 2021, Samsung Sees Massive Annual Growth Fuelled by Tablets: Canalys
  2. Apple App Store in India Giving 20 Percent More When You Add Funds to Your Apple ID
  3. Apple, Google Remove Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny's App From Stores as Russian Elections Begin
  4. Oppo Cuts 20 Percent of Staff After Going Up Against Apple
  5. Realme V11s Specifications Tipped to Include 5,000mAh Battery and 128GB Storage, Same as Realme V11 5G
  6. Tencent Bows to Regulator, Allows WeChat Users Access to Rivals' Links
  7. Post London Upgrade, Ethereum Worth $1 Billion Taken Out Of Circulation
  8. Ransomware Attack Encrypts South Africa’s Department of Justice, System Still Being Restored
  9. iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in India, US, UK, China, Canada, Dubai, Singapore
  10. Marshall Motif ANC, Minor III TWS Earphones Launched, to Go on Sale in US Starting September 30
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com