Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Honor of Kings Developer Tencent Rides Gaming, Advertising Uplift to Beat Quarterly Estimates

Honor of Kings Developer Tencent Rides Gaming, Advertising Uplift to Beat Quarterly Estimates

Tencent saw sales from mobile games go up 13 percent.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 August 2021 18:49 IST
Honor of Kings Developer Tencent Rides Gaming, Advertising Uplift to Beat Quarterly Estimates

Tencent's earnings saw a great boost from its games

Highlights
  • Tencent saw a jump of 29 percent in Q2 profits
  • Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile still among the most popular games
  • Tencent's revenue jumped 20 percent

Tencent beat forecasts with a 29 percent jump in second-quarter profit, helped by an increase in revenue from popular games and growth in online advertising sales.

Robust demand for games such as Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile offset a decrease in revenues from its battle royale title Peacekeeper Elite.

Net profit for the three months through June came in at CNY 42.6 billion (roughly Rs. 48,830 crores), above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of CNY 34.4 billion (roughly Rs. 39,430 crores). Profit was also boosted by an increase in the fair value assessment of some of the companies Tencent has invested in.

Revenue jumped 20 percent to CNY 138.3 billion (roughly Rs. 1,58,500 crores) with sales from mobile games up 13 percent.

The results follow a number of setbacks Tencent has experienced as a result of regulatory actions Chinese authorities have unleashed on the tech industry and other sectors.

Tencent has been barred from entering into exclusive music rights agreements and saw its $5.3-billion (roughly Rs. 39,360 crores) plan to merge DouYu and Huya blocked by China's market regulator last month.

Shares in the world's largest gaming firm by revenue also took a battering after a state media article described online games as "spiritual opium" and expressed concern about their impact on children.

As a result, Tencent temporarily lost its crown as Asia's most valuable company to chipmaker TSMC earlier this week and its shares are down some 8 percent since the August 3 article.

Tencent has since announced new measures to reduce the time and money children spend on games, starting with its most popular game, Honor of Kings. It said in Wednesday's earnings statement the moves went "beyond regulatory requirement."

It also emphasised that it was increasingly offering its technologies and expertise to companies and public services in an effort to contribute to the economy and society.

Some analysts have said that the market has overreacted to state media criticism of the gaming industry, noting that government calls to protect minors were not new and such players accounted for a small percentage of online gaming revenues.

Players aged under 16 accounted for only 2.6 percent of its gross game receipts in China during the second quarter, Tencent said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tencent, Honor of Kings, Tencent Q2 2021 Earnings, PUBG Mobile
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 Is Live, Brings a Host of Changes and Improvements; First Free DLCs Released as Well

Related Stories

Honor of Kings Developer Tencent Rides Gaming, Advertising Uplift to Beat Quarterly Estimates
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition With 120Hz Displays Now in India
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Kicks Off Lobby Screenshot Contest
  4. Google, Facebook Unveil Asia Undersea Data Cable Plan
  5. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Arrives on iPhone, iPad After Months of Wait
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  8. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
  9. How to Download Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS
  10. Realme Book Slim With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 20 Pro India Launch Soon, Company Executive Confirms
  2. Honor of Kings Developer Tencent Rides Gaming, Advertising Uplift to Beat Quarterly Estimates
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 Is Live, Brings a Host of Changes and Improvements; First Free DLCs Released as Well
  4. Redmi 10 With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Search Throwing Up Blank, Broken Images on Top Stories Carousel
  6. Tencent’s WeChat Among 42 Apps Rebuked by China Over Illegal User Data Transfer
  7. Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones Listed by Retailer Ahead of Launch, Price and Specifications Leak
  8. iPhone Users Complain About ‘No Service’ Network Issue After iOS 14.7.1 Update
  9. Tesla May Face US FTC Probe Over Self-Driving Claims as Senators Urge
  10. Ola S1 Pro to Bajaj Chetak: Take Your Pick From These Popular Electric Scooters
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com