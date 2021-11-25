Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • China Demands Tencent Submit New Apps, Updates to Inspection Before Being Uploaded: Report

China Demands Tencent Submit New Apps, Updates to Inspection Before Being Uploaded: Report

Tencent’s apps and their updates will need to undergo a roughly seven-day-long review before they can be uploaded to app stores.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 November 2021 11:21 IST
China Demands Tencent Submit New Apps, Updates to Inspection Before Being Uploaded: Report

Tencent had been required to do so after some of its apps were found to have infringed users' rights

Highlights
  • Chinese regulators have mounted wide-ranging crackdown on its tech giants
  • This has included a step up in checks on mobile apps by regulators
  • MIIT ordered 38 apps to rectify collection of personal information

China has required Tencent Holdings submit any new apps or updates for inspections before they can be uploaded after a number of its apps were found to have committed violations, Chinese financial media outlet Yicai reported on Wednesday.

Yicai, citing unnamed sources, said the Chinese social media and gaming giant had been required to do so by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) after some of its apps were found to have infringed users' rights and interests.

It also said that MIIT had recently issued a notice to say that between November 24 to December 31, all mobile apps and their updates will need to undergo a roughly seven-day-long review before they can be uploaded to app stores.

Tencent said its apps remained functional and available for download in response to Yicai's and other local media reports.

"We are continuously working to enhance user protection features within our apps, and also have regular cooperation with relevant government agencies to ensure regulatory compliance. Our apps remain functional and available for download," the company said.

Chinese regulators have in over the past year mounted a wide-ranging crackdown on its tech giants, seeking to dismantle some of the industry's long-held practices after accusing them of monopolistic behaviour and infringing user rights.

This has included a step up in checks on mobile apps by regulators. On November 3, MIIT ordered 38 apps from companies, including those of Tencent, to rectify the excessive collection of personal information.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tencent
Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Redmi 10 (2022) Said to Launch in India Soon; Key Specifications Tipped
Nokia Said to Be Working on Four New Phones, Renders Leak Before Official Announcement

Related Stories

China Demands Tencent Submit New Apps, Updates to Inspection Before Being Uploaded: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Brings Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting Safety Features to India
  2. Redmi Note 11 4G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched
  3. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  4. Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Redmi 10 (2022) Said to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  6. OnePlus RT Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Vivo Y76 5G With 44W Flash Charge, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Moto G31 India Launch Set for November 29
  10. Virtual Real Estate Plot Sells for Record $2.4 Million in Decentraland
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin, Ether Recover as Investors Catch Their Breath After Crypto Ban Scare
  2. Disney Will Spend $33 Billion on Content in 2022
  3. Poco X4, Poco X4 NFC Models Allegedly Spotted on IMEI, May Be Redmi Note 11 Pro Rebrand
  4. Nokia Said to Be Working on Four New Phones, Renders Leak Before Official Announcement
  5. Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Owners Must Break Free from Centralised Exchanges
  6. China Demands Tencent Submit New Apps, Updates to Inspection Before Being Uploaded: Report
  7. Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Redmi 10 (2022) Said to Launch in India Soon; Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Moto G31 India Launch Set for November 29; Could Feature MediaTek Helio G85, 50-Megapixel Camera
  9. After NASA Adds 301 New Planets, New UCLA Algorithm Helps Find Another 366 Exoplanets
  10. US Pentagon Creates New Office to Investigate UFO Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com