Telegram WebZ and WebK Web Apps With Animated Stickers, Dark Mode Launched

Telegram WebZ and WebK have similar core functions but are slightly different in design.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 April 2021 12:11 IST
Photo Credit: Telegram

Telegram WebZ and WebK come with animations, dark mode, and stickers

Highlights
  • Telegram WebZ has a colourful background
  • Telegram WebK allows for notifications
  • The apps work on mobile and desktop devices

Telegram WebZ and WebK Web apps have been launched with almost identical features, but with a few differences in design. Telegram says that it believes in internal competition and, therefore, has launched two different versions of its Web app. Both the new apps work equally well on mobile and desktop devices, as per the company. These apps look modern and come with features like animations, dark mode, as well as stickers.

Both Telegram WebZ and Telegram WebK are listed under the “Web Apps” sub-head on the company website. In order to use these apps, you must have the Telegram mobile app installed in your smartphone. Once you punch in your phone number to log into any of these apps, you will receive a message in the Telegram mobile app with the code. The other option is logging in by scanning the QR code — just the way it is done in WhatsApp. The apps were spotted first by DroidMaze.

Both the apps support animated stickers, dark mode, chat folders, and more. Telegram says the Version Z and Version K have “major features that are not yet supported or not fully implemented” but users were welcome to send feedback.

As far as their design is concerned, both apps look quite similar, and “support most of the features you likely need for your day-to-day Telegram usage”, as per a post by Telegram. The Telegram WebZ app does not have a bell icon to activate notifications, but has a colourful background. Telegram WebK, on the other hand, offers a quick install shortcut in the address bar.

Telegram was one of the alternate apps that experienced a surge of new users when WhatsApp announced a change to its privacy terms earlier this year. As per Telegram's Russia-born founder Pavel Durov, the encrypted messaging app registered 25 million new users in three days.

An earlier report by SensorTower said that Telegram became the most downloaded app in January, while WhatsApp slid to the fifth position in the ranking.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
