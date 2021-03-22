Technology News
  • Telegram Voice Chats 2.0 Launched to Rival Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces

Telegram Voice Chats 2.0 Launched to Rival Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces

Telegram Voice Chats 2.0 will allow voice-only calls with unlimited participants, can record calls for future reference.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 22 March 2021 17:54 IST
Photo Credit: Telegram

Telegram Voice Chats 2.0 has Clubhouse-like features

Highlights
  • Telegram Voice Chats 2.0 lets admin select who can speak during calls
  • Telegram launched this feature solely for Groups in December 2020
  • Celebrities can maintain their privacy by joining through their channels

Telegram, a popular messaging service, has launched a Clubhouse-like feature called Voice Chats 2.0 that lets users conduct live voice chat sessions with unlimited participants. The feature is bundled with other features like the ability to record voice chats, hand raising mechanism, invitational links, and voice chat titles. The update comes in wake of the popularity of voice-only messaging services like Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces. The app also lets users cancel forwarded messages, replace recipients, and listen to voice messages from where the users left off.

In a blog post on Friday, Telegram announced a host of features that essentially mirror what Clubhouse provides. It will let admins of channels and public groups conduct voice calls with unlimited live participants. The company had earlier launched this feature only for group chats. Admins can also record the voice call to share with participants of the group/ channel who may have missed the live voice call session. Also, participants can see when the call is being recorded with a red light next to the name of the voice call.

Just like Clubhouse, participants remain muted and can ‘raise hands' to show the admins that they are interested in speaking in the voice chats. The admins have the discretion to select which listener can participate by viewing the bio of the listener. Telegram allows group and channel admins to create links that will help participants to directly join the voice call. Alongside, admins can create separate links for speakers and listeners to monitor who is speaking in the call. The app also allows celebrities to maintain their privacy by allowing them to join a call using the name of their channel on Telegram.

Telegram has also added a feature for Android users to choose which action can be configured by swiping left in the chat list. The actions range from archiving, pinning, muting, deleting, or marking a chat as read. iOS users also have this feature but can either swipe left or right to access them.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Telegram, Telegram Voice Chat, Telegram Voice Chat 2.0, Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Galaxy M62 5G Allegedly Spotted on BIS Site, Hinting at India Launch Soon
Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, Lava Ivory Education-Focused 4G Tablets Launched in India

