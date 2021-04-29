Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Telegram to Get Group Video Call Support in May, CEO Pavel Durov Says

Telegram to Get Group Video Call Support in May, CEO Pavel Durov Says

As per Durov, the video support will come as an update to Telegram’s voice chat feature.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 April 2021 14:47 IST
Telegram to Get Group Video Call Support in May, CEO Pavel Durov Says

Photo Credit: Telegram/ Durov's Channel

Telegram announced new features to the messaging app earlier this week

Highlights
  • Telegram CEO shared a sneak peek video on his channel
  • The app will get Telegram-level UI, speed, and encryption
  • Telegram will compete with other video conferencing apps

Telegram voice chat feature will soon get video support that will essentially pit the instant messaging app against the likes of Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. The app's founder and CEO Pavel Durov shared a message on his Telegram channel in which he said that the new functionality will be added in May, and it will make Telegram a powerful platform for group video calls. The development follows a bunch of announcements that were made earlier this week. The instant messaging app has got features like Payments 2.0, scheduled voice chats, and mini profiles for voice chats, among others.

In the post shared on his Telegram channel, Durov says that the app will also get group calls, screen sharing, encryption, noise cancellation, desktop and tablet support – “everything you can expect from a modern video conferencing tool, but with Telegram-level UI, speed and encryption.” He also shared a short video clip which gives a sneak peek into the upcoming features.

The video shows that there is a large area that displays the video feed of the person who is currently speaking. There is also a list of active participants with a mic button beside each of their profiles. The person who is speaking is denoted by a small animation around the profile image of that person. At the bottom of the screen, there are three control buttons to mute, turn on/off the camera, and leave the voice chat session. Furthermore, the UI gets a little tweak when the phone's orientation is changed to Landscape.

As mentioned, Telegram brought a bunch of new features to the messaging app. These features include Payments 2.0, scheduled voice chats and mini profiles for voice chats, two new Telegram Web apps, update to Android UI, and improvements to the photos and video viewer within the app. The company also said that the updated app will not be immediately available on the Google Play store, however, iOS users can update the app through the App Store.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telegram, Telegram Video Call, Telegram Voice Chat
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Facebook Marketplace Monthly Active Users Now at 1 Billion, Shops Crosses 250 Million Mark: Zuckerberg

Related Stories

Telegram to Get Group Video Call Support in May, CEO Pavel Durov Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  2. Man Tweets To Google CEO Sundar Pichai, for Help Resetting His Gmail Password
  3. PUBG Lite Will Not Be Playable Anymore Starting Today, April 29
  4. Dogecoin Investor Says He Became a Millionaire in 2 Months
  5. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Series Debuts With 11th-Gen Intel Processors
  7. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Netflix’s Play Something Button Rolls Out for All Users Globally
  9. Vivo V21 5G to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  10. ‘Binod’ Fame Slayy Point Raises Rs. 50 Lakh for COVID Relief
#Latest Stories
  1. Telegram to Get Group Video Call Support in May, CEO Pavel Durov Says
  2. Facebook Marketplace Monthly Active Users Now at 1 Billion, Shops Crosses 250 Million Mark: Zuckerberg
  3. COVID Relief: Indian YouTubers Slayy Point Raise Rs. 50 Lakh to Donate to Hemkunt Foundation for Oxygen
  4. Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd Gen) Firmware Updated to Version 3E751, May Bring Bug Fixes: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Bill of Materials Costs 7 Percent Less to Make Than Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Counterpoint
  6. Google Is Saving Over $1 Billion a Year by Working From Home
  7. Vivo V21 5G With OIS-Equipped Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Increased by Rs. 500: All the Details
  9. Google Adds Travel Tools to Show COVID-19 Advisories, Updates Explore Tab, More
  10. DC FanDome Date Set for October 16: What to Expect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com