Telegram Messenger has introduced a host of new features with its latest update. The update version 6.0 brings two major upgrades featuring 'Chat experience' and 'Channel performance monitoring'. The update is being released for both Android and iOS users. The company also specified that version 6.0 introduces a new set of emojis and animations for video and voice-based messages. Telegram claims that the new features were rolled out to de-clutter chat screen as users are spending more time on the app.

In the Chat experience upgrade, Telegram has added a new feature that allows users to now organise chats into Chat Folders. The Chat folders will also enable users to pin unlimited chats. Users can create multiple chat folders that can be accessed by swiping the home screen of the app. Telegram has added that this would enable users to "segregate work-based and personal chats".

To create a Chat Folder, users would need to long-press Chats option present at the bottom of the screen. Select Edit Folder and then click on Create New Folder. There's also Unread and Personal options that automatically segregates personal unread chats and personal chats.

Furthermore, Telegram has improved the Archive chat option on the app with the latest version. Android users can now archive chats with one long-press, while on the iOS, users can simply swipe left for archiving the chat. The company has added that the 'muted chats' will stay archived forever and not appear on the main screen whenever they receive a new message. The new chat features (except for Secret Chats), have also been rolled out to the Desktop app. "Thanks to the extra space available on your computer screen, we've added a folder sidebar – as well as some icons to make your folders more recognisable," the company said. Unfortunately, the new chat features are not added to the Web version of Telegram Messenger.

Additionally, new emoji and animations were added to the video and voice-based messages. The company in their note said, "The emojis have been specially launched to encourage and cheer its users in the tough time that the world is facing with COVID 19."

Lastly, in the Channel performance monitoring' update, Telegram has introduced a new stats-based feature for Telegram channels carrying more than 1000 subscribers. Through this, channel admins can monitor a channel's growth and performance based on multiple parameters including language, new followers, views on the post, new interactions, notifications, etc. An admin can also view a graphical representation of the data for the desired period, which can further used to analyse the overall channel performance.

To use this feature, channel admins will first need to select their Channel. After this, the admin will be required to click on the three vertical dots present on the top right corner and further select the Statistic option.