Telegram v5.3 Brings Ability to Share Backgrounds via Links, Introduces Blur and Motion Effects

, 01 February 2019
One can enable the “Blur” and “Motion” tools simultaneously

Highlights

  • Telegram v5.3 update is now live via the stable channel
  • Background links can be shared across different platforms
  • One can search for backgrounds using relevant keywords

Telegram for Android and iOS has received an update that brings a host of new aesthetic tools to the app such as the ability to share backgrounds as a link, apply a blur, as well as motion effects, setting custom colours as chat backgrounds, among others. Version 5.3 of the Telegram app for Android and iOS has already been rolled out via the stable channel and is now available to download from the from the Google Play and App Store respectively. On the Telegram app for iOS, users can also set a different background for dark and light themes.

The latest build of Telegram for Android and iOS is now live for all users on the stable channel. The most prominent feature introduced by the new update is the ability to apply blur and motion effects on the chat backgrounds and also share them as a link on all platforms. One can access the new background filters by following this path: Settings > Chat Settings > Chat Background. Once a background has been selected and opened in full-screen view, users can choose between “Blurred” and “Motion” after ticking the relevant checkbox.

Moreover, users can now apply any colour of their choice as a solid background and also look for picturesque images by using the right search keyword. One can also instantly share the backgrounds via a dedicated share button on Telegram as well as other platforms such as WhatsApp in the form of a link. The shared backgrounds can be used on other platforms too. Users can still choose any photo from their on-device gallery to be used as the chat background.

Another neat personalisation feature introduced by the new update is that a custom background set on one device can automatically be used on another device that runs the same account. Lastly, the app's new version on iOS and Android also adds a host of new backgrounds for users. For Telegram users on iOS, they can exclusively set a different background each for the dark and light theme. 

Further reading: Telegram, Android, iOS, v5.3 Update, Background Sharing
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
