Telegram Updates Bring Protected Content, QR and Call-Based Login, Live Text Recognition, More

Telegram says channels’ owners can also post anonymously in groups as part of the latest update.

By David Delima | Updated: 8 December 2021 14:19 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ @eyestetix

Telegram has updated its apps with better device management features

Highlights
  • Telegram users can now log in by receiving a phone call instead of SMS
  • Channel and groups can prevent forwarding and sharing of messages
  • iPhone owners can now use Live Text (iOS 13+) and format media captions

Telegram has announced updates to the popular messaging service which bring privacy improvements and new features to protect content in groups and channels. Telegram says it will allow users to delete messages from specific dates, manage their connected devices, and log in via phone calls. Group and channel owners will now be able to stop members from saving or sharing content outside the group, according to the company. Telegram has also introduced iOS-specific features like Live Text support and media captions formatting as part of the latest update.

In a blog post, the company announced the new features coming to Telegram, starting with the ability to delete messages from specific dates on the app. This means that users can now view chats with a user from a day (or date range) in a handy calendar interface, then delete those chats with a single tap. Telegram has also introduced a new setting for groups that attempts to prevent forwarding or sharing of messages or images outside a group or channel, and blocks screenshots on Android devices.

Logging into Telegram involves entering a code sent via SMS, after which subsequent login codes are sent to devices where Telegram is logged in. The service will now allow users to receive a call, then enter the last five digits of the number which called them in order to log into their account. Logged in users will be able to manage their logged-in devices with the help of QR-code logins when trying to log in from a new PC or browser.

Channel owners who want to post in groups can now post anonymously, instead of using their personal accounts. This means that users can send messages in groups which will display their channel name instead, by tapping their photo, and selecting the channel they want to post from. Android users will gain the ability to set eight chat themes which were released in September, which can now be set globally with the latest Telegram 8.3 update for Android smartphones.

Telegram has also announced two new features for iPhone users as part of the latest update. Users with iPhone handsets running iOS 13 and above will gain access to Text Recognition (Live Text) for photos in chats, allowing them to copy and paste text in select languages using on-device recognition. In addition to the updated contact information interface that is designed to match iOS 15, Telegram users on iPhone will now be able to format text in media captions, including adding text links, according to the company.

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
