Telegram Update Adds In-App Translation, Spoiler Text, Message Reaction Support

Telegram has added support for themed QR codes for public usernames.

By David Delima | Updated: 31 December 2021 12:28 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Dima Solomin

Telegram will let users translate messages received from other users with a single tap

Highlights
  • Telegram will allow users to add ‘spoiler’ formatting to messages
  • Telegram users can now react to specific messages with emoji
  • In-app translation for messages has been added on Telegram

Telegram has announced an update to its popular messaging service, bringing new features such as the ability to translate messages in the app and react with emojis to messages for a quick response. The instant messaging service that competes with the likes of WhatsApp and Signal has also added support for spoiler text formatting on its apps, allowing users to hide the content of a message that may contain spoilers, which can then be displayed by the recipient with a tap. Telegram is also adding support for themed QR codes for any user or group with a public username.

The first feature revealed by Telegram on its official blog is an in-app translation feature, which can convert messages received from another user or a group. Users can enable the feature by navigating to Settings > Language. Users will see a translate button for messages sent in languages they do not read. The feature will be available for all Android users, while iPhone owners will need to make sure they have updated to iOS 15 to use the feature.

With the latest update, Telegram has added support for quick reactions, allowing emojis to be used to react to messages they receive from other users. The feature has been popularised by apps like Facebook Messenger and Instagram — even WhatsApp is said to be working on message reactions. Android users can navigate to Chat Settings > Quick Reaction, while iOS users will need to check Stickers and Emoji > Quick Reaction to choose their default reaction emoji.

Telegram has also added support for spoiler formatting, which will allow users to hide the content of their messages if they contain spoilers of any kind. Users can choose to hide specific parts of their messages, which others can tap to reveal — if they want to. The feature can come in handy when discussing recently released movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home, and The Matrix Resurrections, or TV shows like The Witcher. It can also be useful when discussing sensitive topics and the hidden part of the message can work as trigger warnings for users.

Telegram already supports QR codes, but the service is now adding support for ‘themeable' QR codes that can be generated for any user that has a public username. Users can also generate QR codes for their groups, channels, and even bots while customising a QR code with different colours. These can then be shared with other apps, or printed and emailed. Meanwhile, the service has also improved seven animated emoji in personal chats with full-screen effects, according to the company.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
