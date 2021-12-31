Telegram has announced an update to its popular messaging service, bringing new features such as the ability to translate messages in the app and react with emojis to messages for a quick response. The instant messaging service that competes with the likes of WhatsApp and Signal has also added support for spoiler text formatting on its apps, allowing users to hide the content of a message that may contain spoilers, which can then be displayed by the recipient with a tap. Telegram is also adding support for themed QR codes for any user or group with a public username.

The first feature revealed by Telegram on its official blog is an in-app translation feature, which can convert messages received from another user or a group. Users can enable the feature by navigating to Settings > Language. Users will see a translate button for messages sent in languages they do not read. The feature will be available for all Android users, while iPhone owners will need to make sure they have updated to iOS 15 to use the feature.

With the latest update, Telegram has added support for quick reactions, allowing emojis to be used to react to messages they receive from other users. The feature has been popularised by apps like Facebook Messenger and Instagram — even WhatsApp is said to be working on message reactions. Android users can navigate to Chat Settings > Quick Reaction, while iOS users will need to check Stickers and Emoji > Quick Reaction to choose their default reaction emoji.

Telegram has also added support for spoiler formatting, which will allow users to hide the content of their messages if they contain spoilers of any kind. Users can choose to hide specific parts of their messages, which others can tap to reveal — if they want to. The feature can come in handy when discussing recently released movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home, and The Matrix Resurrections, or TV shows like The Witcher. It can also be useful when discussing sensitive topics and the hidden part of the message can work as trigger warnings for users.

Telegram already supports QR codes, but the service is now adding support for ‘themeable' QR codes that can be generated for any user that has a public username. Users can also generate QR codes for their groups, channels, and even bots while customising a QR code with different colours. These can then be shared with other apps, or printed and emailed. Meanwhile, the service has also improved seven animated emoji in personal chats with full-screen effects, according to the company.