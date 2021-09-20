Telegram has announced a major update that will now let users record livestreams and video chats on the app itself. The instant messaging platform's latest update also introduces eight chat themes. Each theme comes with a day and night version and will follow the night mode settings of the app settings. The app has also launched detailed read receipts in groups. Users will also be getting new interactive emoji with fullscreen effects with the new update.

The new features were announced for Android and iOS users on September 19 via a blogpost that includes details on how to use them. The eight new Chat themes launched by Telegram can be applied to specific private chats to customise their appearance. Each of the new themes features gradient message bubbles, animated backgrounds, and unique background patterns that help the users to organise their chats.

If you are using the latest version of Telegram on your smartphone and have already received the update, you can tap the chat header box on a chat window, click on the three-dot icon, and the select Change Colors to enable themes. The user you are chatting with can also see the theme you picked if they are also using the latest version of Telegram.

Telegram has received yet another new set of animated emojis with fullscreen effects with the update for users to choose the option of being more expressive in the Telegram chats. The animations and vibrations will play at the same time on the smartphones if the chat window of the user and chat partner is open.

Users can now check if the other parties in the group have received or read your message yet. Group messages will be marked with double-check icon (✓✓) to signify the read receipt status. In small groups, the user can now see which group members have read the message by selecting it. Telegram confirms that to ensure privacy read receipts in groups will be stored for seven days after the message was sent.

In its last update — Telegram 8.0 — introduced the ability to have an unlimited audience for a livestream. This feature allowed the hosts to entertain an endless number of participants when they start a livestream in a Channel or a Group Video Call. Now, in the latest update, Telegram allows admins to record livestreams and video chats to publish them for those who missed the live version.

The admin can start recording from the broadcast menu. There are options to record Only Audio or Video and Audio. To record a video, the user must select a Portrait or Landscape option. Once the recording or broadcasting is done, the file will be instantly uploaded to Saved Messages.