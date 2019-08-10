Technology News
  Telegram Update Adds Ability to Send Silent Messages, Animated Emojis, More

Telegram Update Adds Ability to Send Silent Messages, Animated Emojis, More

Silent messages can also be sent in Telegram Groups.

Updated: 10 August 2019 15:21 IST
Telegram Update Adds Ability to Send Silent Messages, Animated Emojis, More
Highlights
  • Telegram update also brings video thumbnails and timestamps
  • Silent messages enables the display notifications but mutes app sound
  • It also allows certain emojis o be displayed in an animated version

Private instant messaging and voice over IP service Telegram has rolled out updates that bring the ability to send silent messages and animated emojis for the users. The ability to send messages silently essentially means if the users want to message to someone but don't want their device to make a sound, they can now choose to send without sound.

"Just press and hold the send button to choose the send without sound option," GSMArena reported on Saturday.

This means if the person receiving the message is in a meeting or is asleep would just get a notification on their display, but the app would not make a sound.

“This also works in groups, should you get an urgent idea at five in the morning – but not urgent enough to wake up everyone in your work chat,” Telegram said in a blog post.

"Another awesome new feature is video thumbnails and timestamps. When you scrub through a video, it will show a thumbnail so you know where you are in the video. Also, if you add a timestamp to a message with a video then clicking that timestamp will take you to that exact spot in the linked video," the report added.

The new update also brings animated emoji that would make certain emojis display in an animated version every time they are posted in the Telegram chat.

Telegram
Telegram Update Adds Ability to Send Silent Messages, Animated Emojis, More
