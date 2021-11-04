Technology News
  Telegram Update 8.2 Brings Speed Scrolling; Adds Date Bar, Calendar View for Shared Media, Admin Control, and More

Telegram Update 8.2 Brings Speed Scrolling; Adds Date Bar, Calendar View for Shared Media, Admin Control, and More

Telegram’s latest update includes new animated emojis with fullscreen effects.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 4 November 2021 19:00 IST
Telegram Update 8.2 Brings Speed Scrolling; Adds Date Bar, Calendar View for Shared Media, Admin Control, and More

Photo Credit: Telegram

The calendar interface displays media previews for each day

Highlights
  • Date bar has been added on the side of Shared Media page with new update
  • Telegram's Shared Media page gets a new calendar view feature
  • Telegram group admins can now name their invite links

Telegram is rolling out a new update that includes multiple features to make using the app easier. These include a fresh date bar and calendar view for the Shared Media page on the iOS app. The newly launched date bar on the side of the Shared Media page will allow users to jump between days and months and find the pictures/ videos they are looking for much faster. The instant messaging platform's latest update also gives admins more control over who can join and see the chat with new admin approval settings. In addition, the Telegram update adds global chat themes and new interactive emojis. Telegram for iOS will now show transit time for shared locations as well.

The arrival of the new update was announced for Telegram iOS users on Wednesday, November 3 via a blog post that includes details on how to use them. As mentioned, the update has added a date bar on the side of the Shared Media page that shows all the photos, videos, files, and music that have been shared in a particular chat — individual or group. Users can drag up and down to scroll through shared media quickly with this. Further, users can even pinch to zoom in and out for an improved browsing experience.

The Shared Media page gets a new calendar view that lets Telegram users to find media from a specific date. You can also filter shared media by either photos or videos or both. This can be accessed by tapping the chat header then scrolling down and clicking on the menu icon.

The latest update carries a preview option for admins. When a user opens an invitation link with Admin Approval turned on, they will see a button to send a join request that admins can manage from a new bar at the top of the chat. With this, Telegram group admins can view an applicant's public profile pictures and bio before approving or dismissing their request. Further, admins can give names to their invite links for better organisation.

The eight new Chat themes announced by Telegram in the previous update are reaching iOS devices now. Each of the new themes features Day and Night mode, animated background, and gradient message bubbles. It will be available for Android users soon.

Shared locations on iOS will now display transit time with the new update. By tapping a shared location on the chat, users can see the travel time to get there by foot, car, or public transport.

Telegram's new update enables automatic conversion of text typed in the message bar to a caption when a user attaches a media. The Cloud Drafts let users type the message on the computer, then attach the photo from the phone and send it all together.

Users will also be getting new interactive emojis with fullscreen effects with the new update. Also, Settings on Telegram for iOS have been redesigned to match the style of iOS 15.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Ads Phishing Scam Stealing From Crypto Wallets: Check Point Research

Telegram Update 8.2 Brings Speed Scrolling; Adds Date Bar, Calendar View for Shared Media, Admin Control, and More
