Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Telegram to Pay $18.5 Million, Return Investor Money to Settle US SEC Charges

Telegram to Pay $18.5 Million, Return Investor Money to Settle US SEC Charges

The US SEC in October halted a $1.7 billion digital token offering by Telegram, which is best known for its messaging app.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 June 2020 16:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Telegram to Pay $18.5 Million, Return Investor Money to Settle US SEC Charges

Telegram is alleged to have raised capital by selling 2.9 billion "Grams" to global investors

Highlights
  • Telegram has to pay $18.5 million as civil penalty
  • It has agreed to return $1.2 billion to investors to resolve charges
  • SEC filed a case over an unregistered digital token coin offering

Telegram has agreed to return $1.2 billion (GBP 972.84 million) to investors and pay an $18.5 million civil penalty to resolve charges over an unregistered digital token coin offering, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday.

The regulator in October halted a $1.7 billion digital token offering by the firm, which is best known for its messaging app, saying Telegram had raised capital to finance its business by selling 2.9 billion "Grams" to global investors. The SEC said in a statement on Friday it had obtained court approval of the settlements with Telegram and its TON Issuer subsidiary.

Telegram neither admitted to or denied the SEC's allegations.

The agency has been seeking to crack down on the fledgling cryptocurrency industry. SEC has taken the position that initial coin offerings are securities offerings and therefore subject to SEC offering rules, which require companies to file registration and disclosure documents.

"New and innovative businesses are welcome to participate in our capital markets, but they cannot do so in violation of the registration requirements of the federal securities laws," said Kristina Littman, chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's cyber unit.

Because Telegram missed a deadline to launch its TON platform due to a court injunction, the firm had to return funds to purchasers, Telegram said in a statement, saying it had already returned $1.2 billion to purchasers either directly or in the form of loans.

"We hope the regulatory environment for blockchain technology in the US becomes more favorable for others in the future," it said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telegram
Google Pixel 4A Spotted on US FCC, May Lack Motion Sensor

Related Stories

Telegram to Pay $18.5 Million, Return Investor Money to Settle US SEC Charges
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dark Season 3 Review: A Polarising End
  2. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best Value Flagship?
  4. iPhone 12 Models Reportedly Won't Come With Earphones, Adapter in the Box
  5. Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions
  6. Google Pay Is Not Banned, Confirms NPCI
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G, Galaxy A71s 5G Models Spotted on Geekbench
  8. OnePlus Nord to Feature 32-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup: Report
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  10. The Best Series on Netflix in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3 Update Brings June 2020 Patch, Realme PaySa App
  2. iPhone SE (2020) Camera Offers Good Exposure, Poor Zoom Shots: DxOMark
  3. iPhone 12 Series to Ship Without EarPods, Charging Adapter: Report
  4. Russian Cybercriminal Gets 9 Years for Online Fraud Website
  5. US Government Asks Tech CEOS to Ensure Online Platforms Not Used to Spur Violence
  6. Telegram to Pay $18.5 Million, Return Investor Money to Settle US SEC Charges
  7. Google Pixel 4A Spotted on US FCC, May Lack Motion Sensor
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Update Brings July Patch, Camera Tweaks
  9. Mulan Release Date Pushed Back to August
  10. Facebook Will Label Newsworthy Posts That Break Rules as Ad Boycott Widens
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com