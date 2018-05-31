Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Telegram Says Unable to Comply With GDPR as Apple Has Prevented It From Updating Since April

 
, 31 May 2018
Apple has prevented the Telegram messaging service from updating globally ever since Russia ordered Apple to remove the service from its stores, Telegram's CEO and founder said on Thursday.

"Russia banned Telegram on its territory in April because we refused to provide decryption keys for all our users' communications to Russia's security agencies. We believe we did the only possible thing, preserving the right of our users to privacy in a troubled country", Pavel Durov, a pioneer of Russian social media, said in his official Telegram Channel.

"Unfortunately, Apple didn't side with us. While Russia makes up 7 percent of Telegram's userbase, Apple is restricting updates for all Telegram users around the world since mid-April. As a result, we've been unable to fully comply with GDPR for our EU-users by the deadline of May 25, 2018. We are continuing our efforts to resolve the situation and will keep you updated," Durov added in the same post.

Earlier this week, Russia's communications watchdog said Monday it had requested Apple help it block the popular messaging app Telegram which has been banned in the country for refusing to give the security services access to private conversations.

Roskomnadzor said it had requested that Apple both block push notifications for Telegram users in Russia, which would mean users would not receive alerts for new messages and thus render it less useful, as well as no longer make it available for download in the country.

"In order to avoid possible action by Roskomnadzor for violations of the functioning of the above-mentioned Apple Inc. service, we ask you to inform us as soon as possible about your company's further actions to resolve the problematic issue," said the regulator.

Roskomnadzor's director Alexander Zharov later told the Russian news agency Interfax that Apple had one month to reply and declined to speculate about what actions it could possibly take against the US firm if it refused to comply.

Written with agency inputs

Apple, Telegram, Pavel Durov
