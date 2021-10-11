Technology News
loading

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Shares '3+7' Advice as He Turns 37

The Telegram CEO shared three undervalued and seven overvalued things in life.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 11 October 2021 12:09 IST
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Shares '3+7' Advice as He Turns 37

Pavel Durov celebrated his 37th birthday on October 10

Highlights
  • Telegram CEO Pavel Durov turned 37 on October 10
  • Durov said sleep is greatly undervalued
  • According to Durov, social media is overvalued

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov seems to know just the right way to celebrate his 37th birthday. The founder of the cross-platform cloud-based instant messaging system turned a year older on October 10, and chose to drop some life lessons for his followers. He chose to do it on Telegram itself. Given that he turned 37, he chose to share three and seven pieces of advice on the messaging platform. He wrote, "As I am turning 37, I put together a list of 3 undervalued and 7 overvalued things in life."

Durov gave us three tips under the "undervalued" category via his own channel on Telegram. His first advice was about sleep. According to Durov, sleep tops the list of undervalued things in life. He wrote, "Sleep gives a boost to immunity, creativity and psychological well-being."

His second point was about nature. It read, "Nature is the environment that we are biologically designed to feel good in."

Durov's third and last point under the undervalued category was solitude. According to him, "Being alone offers the freedom to make spiritual and intellectual breakthroughs."

Then, Durov began his list of overvalued things in life. The first one on his list was big cities. "Big cities are sources of pollution, crime, and noise," he wrote, "It's good to have access to their resources, but advisable to live outside their borders."

He also talked about restaurants. He wrote, "Restaurants offer the slowest and least efficient way to eat. Cooking at home allows for healthier diets and more control over ingredients."

The next point was hot weather, "Sunny weather can bring about not only a lax attitude but also a risk of cancer and faster ageing. Colder temperatures, on the contrary, clarify spirit, body, and mind."

Fashion was his fourth point. He wrote, "The endless quest to conform with ever-changing trends is expensive and unnecessary. Focussing on comfortable clothes makes life simpler and frees space for things that matter."

Durov also mentioned real estate. The point was, "Buying real estate often limits one's choices and is a questionable investment. Renting gives more freedom to move and explore different locations."

He also wrote about social media, "The incessant flow of junk cluttering our minds from social media decreases our happiness and creativity. Disconnecting from these internet devices is the best thing we can do on any given day."

His last point about overvalued things in life was celebrity advice. He wrote, "Famous people often give unwarranted advice outside their field of expertise. For all important things in life, it's best to rely on hard science and expert opinion."

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telegram, Pavel Durov
Facebook-Backed Group Launches Misinformation Adjudication Panel in Australia
WhatsApp to Add Ability to Pause Recording Voice Messages, Fix for Chat Backup Issue Found: Reports

Related Stories

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Shares '3+7' Advice as He Turns 37
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Shares '3+7' Advice as He Turns 37
  2. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  3. OnePlus 9RT Specifications Teased Ahead of October 13 Launch
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Electronics Offers
  5. How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Without Buying Any
  6. SpaceX Is Now the World's Second Most Valued Private Company
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Petition to Add Shiba Inu on Robinhood Gets 200,000 Signatures
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  10. OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Eternals Final Trailer Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam
  2. Gaming Time Limit Loopholes Should Be Closed, China State Media Says
  3. Redmi K50 Pro+ Specifications Tipped, Said to Come With Snapdragon 898 SoC
  4. Elon Musk Says First Berlin Tesla Cars Could Come as Early as November
  5. Bitcoin Crosses $56,000 to Start the Week as Altcoins Struggle to Register Gains
  6. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Shares '3+7' Advice as He Turns 37
  7. No Time to Die Box Office Shoots Past $300 Million as Bond Film Opens in the US
  8. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price, Renders, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch; May Sport Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Bakkt Inks Deal with Google Use Cryptocurrency for Real Time Transactions
  10. iQoo Z5x Specifications Tipped by Alleged TENAA and Geekbench Listings, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com