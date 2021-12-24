Technology News
  • Telegram Testing Emoji Reactions for iOS; Could Work Similar to iMessage, Instagram

Telegram Testing Emoji Reactions for iOS; Could Work Similar to iMessage, Instagram

In the beta version of Telegram for iOS, users can choose from 11 different emojis such as thumbs up, thumbs down, and heart.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 December 2021 13:17 IST
Photo Credit: Reddit

Telegram will show the selected emoji with dynamic animations

  • Telegram has been spotted working on message reactions
  • Beta testers are likely to experience the feature at this moment
  • Telegram group admins can disable the emoji feature

Telegram announced new features including Live Text support and media captions formatting for iOS users recently. Now, the instant messaging platform has been spotted working on a message reactions feature to let users express their emotions in response to the messages they receive on the app. In the beta version of Telegram for iOS, users can reply to a message sent in groups or channels through different emojis. Users can pick from 11 different emoji to share reactions to chat. These include thumbs up, thumbs down, heart, and more. Similar to Instagram and iMessage, whenever an emoji is selected, users can see dynamic animations as well.

The testing of emoji reactions for Telegram's iOS platform was spotted on a Reddit post. With this feature, users can select an emoji to express their reaction to a particular message or post on Telegram. As mentioned, users can select from 11 reactions now. As per the Reddit post, these include — thumbs up, thumbs down, red heart, fire, party popper, pile of poo, vomiting face, face with tears of joy, loudly crying face, screaming face, and star-struck face. This could work similar to how reactions are available on iMessage, Instagram, and Twitter.

The emoji reactions selected can be seen as small moving animations. In group chats or Telegram channels, users can click on a message to know what reaction people have left for each message. Admins can disable the emoji feature in groups. They can also allow a limited selection of reaction emoji.

Although it was found in the iOS version, Telegram for Android is likely to receive the feature eventually.

Currently, Twitter, Instagram, and iMessage allow users to express their emotions by adding emoji reactions to the messages they receive. WhatsApp was also said to be working on message reactions.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo T-Series to Replace Vivo Y-Series in India in Q1 2022: Report

