Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Telegram Gains 3 Million New Users During Facebook, WhatsApp Outage

Telegram Gains 3 Million New Users During Facebook, WhatsApp Outage

, 14 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Telegram Gains 3 Million New Users During Facebook, WhatsApp Outage

Telegram is a free messaging app that offers encrypted end-to-end chat support like WhatsApp

Highlights

  • Telegram has 200 million active monthly users
  • The chat app is available on all popular platforms
  • Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp faced service disruptions on Wednesday

Telegram seems to have had a great Wednesday on the expense of Facebook. As Facebook and its chat apps grappled with an outage spanning globally, Telegram added three million users in just 24 hours. For the UK-based chat app, which boasts of 200 million monthly active users as per the data shared in early 2018, this was a pretty significant chunk of new subscribers. While there is no way to explicitly confirm that Telegram's new users joined because of Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp service disruptions, the timing cannot be a just a coincidence

Pavel Durov, Telegram's CEO, announced the new user numbers on his personal Telegram channel. He did not offer a reason to why the service suddenly saw this influx of new users.

“I see 3 million new users signed up for Telegram within the last 24 hours,” wrote Durov. “Good. We have true privacy and unlimited space for everyone.”

For the uninitiated, Telegram is a free encrypted messaging service, similar to WhatsApp. The app offers end-to-end encryption for voice calls and optional end-to-end encryption for “secret” chats between two users. Not all chats are encrypted end-to-end by default on Telegram, unlike WhatsApp. Telegram chat apps are available on Android, iOS, macOS, Linux, Windows Phone, and Windows NT platforms. As per the numbers shared by the company back in March 2018, it has 200 million monthly active users.

Although Facebook's outage, which is still going on in some parts of the world, may not have helped Telegram with the new users, the disruptions in Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp service could certainly account for the users looking for a new chat app to stay connected. It is unclear if Telegram will be able to keep the new users enticed when Facebook and its chat apps are fully restored.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Facebook Messenger
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Price in India, Release Date Revealed
Intel's New GPU Control Panel Teased in Screenshot, ‘Odyssey’ Community Event Scheduled for GDC 2019
Pricee
Telegram Gains 3 Million New Users During Facebook, WhatsApp Outage
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Smart TVs
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  2. Android Q Beta Released Officially: Everything You Need to Know
  3. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
  5. Watch the New Trailer for Avengers: Endgame, Releasing April
  6. Nokia 3.1 Starts Receiving Its Android Pie Update
  7. Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Oppo Reno Camera Samples Released Officially Ahead of Formal Launch
  9. Sunny Leone’s ZEE5 Biopic Will Conclude With Season 3 on April 5
  10. Windows 10 Will Now Roll Back Updates Automatically if Your PC Can’t Boot
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.