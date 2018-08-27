Instant messaging app Telegram has received an update that brings the ability to let you easily export some or all of your chats, including photos and other media alongside text messages. The Telegram chats can be exported in JSON or HTML formats, and you need the latest version of Telegram Desktop on your system to export chats. Alongside the new export option, Telegram has added an Exceptions option to its notifications settings that allows you to see which chats are excluded from the global notification settings. The team has also improved Telegram Passport, the new feature that was launched last month with support for names in their original languages and additional types of documents. The end-to-end encryption has also been improved to better protect your data stored within Telegram Passport.

Starting with the new Telegram has brought the option to export chats along with the media content you received in the chats. The option works with Telegram Desktop, and you can export data in JSON or HTML format. You need to have the latest version of Telegram Desktop on your computer. Once you have the updated Telegram app on your system, you can export chats by clicking Settings > Export Telegram data. You can also export individual chats by opening the three-dot menu from the top-right corner of your screen and then choosing the Export chat history option. You can also select which type of content you want to export, such as photos, videos, files, or simply the text messages that you've received. Further, you can export chats from a public group or channel or your messages from a private group.

After you've successfully exported the chats, you can access them offline. If the exported chats are in HTML format, you can even use your browser to easily view them.

In addition to the chat exporting option that is limited to the desktop client, Telegram for Android and iOS has received a Notifications Exceptions option that lets you see which chats are excluded from the global notification settings. To access Exceptions on your Android or iOS device, go to Settings > Notification and Sounds > Exceptions. The ability to customise notifications for a particular chat was already provided within the user profiles.

The Telegram team has additionally improved Telegram Passport with the support for names in their original languages and additional types of documents. The algorithms powering the encryption of Passport data has also been uplifted to better protect your data. This way we further ensure that only you have access to your private data," the Telegram team writes in a blog post.

Developers can access all the source code of Telegram apps with all the latest changes by going to GitHub.