Telegram is the latest service to face an Internet outage in a week that has seen YouTube, Gmail, and other Google services, and then Netflix, face extended downtime. It's not clear what the issue is with Telegram right now, but the instant messaging app confirmed via Twitter that it is indeed currently facing issues. The company said that the problems are mostly in Europe and the Middle East, and that it is working to bring the users back online. According to Downdetector, nearly a thousand complaints have been posted in the last 30 minutes.

This week has seen major outages for some of the biggest online platforms, and Telegram also is facing a problem right now, for the second time in December. The company tweeted to acknowledge the problem and said that it is working to get the users back online. Previously on December 5, Telegram had faced another major bout of downtime, which the company again confirmed via a tweet. In that outage, it was users in Asia who were most affected.

Google experienced a major outage on Monday which affected all of the company's services. YouTube was the hardest hit according to user reports, but the incident affected all of Google's different services, from Gmail to Google Docs to tools like Google Analytics. Although the outage lasted only an hour, it showed just how dependent most of us are on the search giant's various offerings. Then, on Tuesday night, Google faced a second outage which lasted even longer, for two and a half hours.

Netflix was the next in line this week, with a two and a half hour global outage on Tuesday, although this mostly affected the iOS app. "Some of our members in the US, Canada, and South America were unable to use Netflix via our iOS apps for less than an hour this morning," Netflix said in a statement. "The issue is now fixed and we're sorry for the inconvenience."