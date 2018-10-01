NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Telegram Desktop App Found to Be Leaking IP Addresses When Initiating Calls, Company Fixes Bug

Telegram Desktop App Found to Be Leaking IP Addresses When Initiating Calls, Company Fixes Bug

, 01 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Telegram Desktop App Found to Be Leaking IP Addresses When Initiating Calls, Company Fixes Bug

The researcher who found the Telegram bug was awarded EUR 2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,68,900)

Highlights

  • The app leaked both public and private IP addresses during voice calls
  • The users did not have an option to turn off the feature
  • The company has issued a fix for the issue in v1.3.17 beta and v1.4.0

Instant messaging app Telegram, known for its end-to-end encryption features, was found to contain a bug that would leak users' IP addresses. A security researcher discovered that the Telegram desktop app was leaking public and private IP addresses of users during voice calls. Additionally, users did not have an option to turn off the feature that could potentially leave them vulnerable to cyber-attacks. However, Telegram has reportedly fixed the bug in its latest updates. Notably, the company's security team has awarded the researcher EUR 2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,68,900) for reporting the bug in the app.

Security researcher Dhiraj Mishra reported the Telegram bug, which he says was causing the desktop app to be leaking both public and private IP addresses during voice calls to be made over a P2P (peer-to-peer) framework. While smartphone users have the option of turning off P2P calls by changing the settings to other options by going to Settings > Privacy and security > Calls > Peer-To-Peer, there was no such option available for Telegram users on the desktop.

telegram dhiraj mishra inputzero telegram

Photo Credit: Dhiraj Mishra/ InputZero

The voice calling feature in Telegram works by establishing a direct P2P connection between the users, thereby exchanging data packets between the two directly. Such a connection is said to directly expose the IP addresses of the users. As mentioned, Telegram app users on mobile can choose to prevent their IP addresses from being revealed by changing the settings to Nobody. According to Mishra, this option was absent on Telegram's desktop client. This could result in all calls initiated from the desktop version potentially leaking the users' IP addresses.

Notably, the company has now fixed the issue in the 1.3.17 beta and 1.4 versions of Telegram by adding the Nobody option in its desktop client settings. The IP address leak has received the CVE-2018-17780 vulnerability identifier and as mentioned, the company has rewarded a bounty to Mishra for his bug report. Users can now go to Settings > Privacy and security > Calls > Peer-To-Peer and set the option to Nobody.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telegram
Fallout 76 Beta Download Size Revealed
Oppo Planning to Set Up Its First India R&D Centre in Hyderabad
Billion Capture Plus
Telegram Desktop App Found to Be Leaking IP Addresses When Initiating Calls, Company Fixes Bug
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Rs. 181 Recharge Pack Offers 3GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro Launch, iPhone XS and Galaxy A7 (2018) in India & More
  3. Everything You Can Expect From Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2018 Sale
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Now Getting New MIUI Update With Improved Portrait Mode
  5. Nokia 5.1 Plus Set to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2018: Everything You Can Expect
  7. MIUI 10 Update Now Rolling Out to Redmi 6A, Redmi 6: How to Install
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro
  9. Huawei Y9 (2019) With 6.5-Inch Display, Four Cameras Launched
  10. Realme 2 Pro Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.