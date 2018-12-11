Instant messaging app Telegram has released an update that brings in new features like Instant View 2.0, new Settings screen, the ability to zoom videos during playback, and more. Telegram notes that the iOS app update to version 5.1 includes 400 minor changes, while Android also upgrades to version 5.0 with the latest update on Google Play. According to the changelog on the App Store, the Telegram for iOS app update v5.1 brings better Apple Watch support, a new 'Read All' feature, and more than 400 minor improvements as well. On Android, the app gets a new design for profiles, settings, notifications, and sounds, among other things.

The new Telegram update on iOS and Android brings support for custom languages. Using the Translations platform, users can create custom language packs and apply it in real-time. This enables users to make Telegram usable in any local dialect or minority language. Furthermore, it also brings Instant View 2.0 which improves webpage previews for Telegram users. Essentially, Instant View lets users open links in-app in a consistent format, and the 2.0 version brings improvements like support for right-to-left languages, blocks of related articles, image links, tables, nested lists, horizontal scrolling, collapsible text blocks, and more.

Telegram v5.1 for iOS gets the ability to pin messages in small groups. The update also brings the ability to select multiple chats and quickly delete them or mark them as read. There's also the new ability to mark all messages via the new 'Read All' button. Users can also now report child abuse using the 'Report' feature on media in groups and channels. Telegram notes that there is over 400 minor improvements with the iOS app update version 5.1, including better support for the Apple Watch.

As mentioned, Telegram for Android gets a new design for profiles, notifications, and sounds. For example, profile pages now offer quick access to shared media, which is differentiated content wise for better discovery. The Settings menu has also been redesigned to offer a more streamlined experience. Just like the iOS app, Android users can take advantage of the new detailed settings for the badge counter in Settings > Notification and Sounds. The photo selector tool for profile pictures has also been upgraded so that users can choose a group photo and crop to a specific user in the photo to put as a profile image, and leave out the rest.

On its blog, Telegram notes that Android users also get the ability to zoom videos during playback and browse full-resolution images sent as documents just like normal photos, by swiping left and right. The latest version of Telegram for Android and iOS can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store.