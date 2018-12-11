NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Telegram Brings Custom Language Support, Instant View 2.0 for Android and iOS Users

Telegram Brings Custom Language Support, Instant View 2.0 for Android and iOS Users

, 11 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Telegram Brings Custom Language Support, Instant View 2.0 for Android and iOS Users

Telegram has updated its Android app to version 5.0

Highlights

  • Telegram's latest update allows users to create custom language packs
  • It brings Instant View 2.0 for better web page previews
  • Android users get new profile and settings design

Instant messaging app Telegram has released an update that brings in new features like Instant View 2.0, new Settings screen, the ability to zoom videos during playback, and more. Telegram notes that the iOS app update to version 5.1 includes 400 minor changes, while Android also upgrades to version 5.0 with the latest update on Google Play. According to the changelog on the App Store, the Telegram for iOS app update v5.1 brings better Apple Watch support, a new 'Read All' feature, and more than 400 minor improvements as well. On Android, the app gets a new design for profiles, settings, notifications, and sounds, among other things.

The new Telegram update on iOS and Android brings support for custom languages. Using the Translations platform, users can create custom language packs and apply it in real-time. This enables users to make Telegram usable in any local dialect or minority language. Furthermore, it also brings Instant View 2.0 which improves webpage previews for Telegram users. Essentially, Instant View lets users open links in-app in a consistent format, and the 2.0 version brings improvements like support for right-to-left languages, blocks of related articles, image links, tables, nested lists, horizontal scrolling, collapsible text blocks, and more.

Telegram v5.1 for iOS gets the ability to pin messages in small groups. The update also brings the ability to select multiple chats and quickly delete them or mark them as read. There's also the new ability to mark all messages via the new 'Read All' button. Users can also now report child abuse using the 'Report' feature on media in groups and channels. Telegram notes that there is over 400 minor improvements with the iOS app update version 5.1, including better support for the Apple Watch.

As mentioned, Telegram for Android gets a new design for profiles, notifications, and sounds. For example, profile pages now offer quick access to shared media, which is differentiated content wise for better discovery. The Settings menu has also been redesigned to offer a more streamlined experience. Just like the iOS app, Android users can take advantage of the new detailed settings for the badge counter in Settings > Notification and Sounds. The photo selector tool for profile pictures has also been upgraded so that users can choose a group photo and crop to a specific user in the photo to put as a profile image, and leave out the rest.

On its blog, Telegram notes that Android users also get the ability to zoom videos during playback and browse full-resolution images sent as documents just like normal photos, by swiping left and right. The latest version of Telegram for Android and iOS can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telegram
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Pricee
Telegram Brings Custom Language Support, Instant View 2.0 for Android and iOS Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition With 10GB RAM, Warp Charge 30 Launched
  2. Zenfone Max Pro M2 Launched at Rs. 12,999, Max M2 at Rs. 9,999:Highlights
  3. NASA Probe Travels Beyond Heliosphere in Longest Running Mission
  4. Viral Video Shows Zomato Delivery Executive Helping Himself to Orders
  5. Vivo Y93s With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 128GB Storage Launched
  6. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
  7. Poco F1 Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10.1 Stable Update, Users Report
  8. Nokia 8.1 Review
  9. Fortnite Update 7.01 Adds Close Encounters Limited Time Mode, Infinity Blade
  10. PUBG Vikendi Snow Map Release Date for PC, PS4, and Xbox One Revealed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.