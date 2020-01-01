Technology News
Telegram Update Brings ‘Send When Online’ Feature, Improved Location Sharing, More

Telegram v5.13 update also brings an advanced theme editor with new gradients.

1 January 2020
Telegram’s latest update bumps version number to 5.13

Highlights
  • Telegram for Android users get quick access to the night mode switch
  • iOS users get faster switching of accounts with the update
  • The update brings new predefined colour schemes as well

Telegram has issued a new version 5.13 update to Android and iOS users of its chat app. The update brings an advanced theme editor that includes the ability to create themes with colour gradients and patterns. It also adds a new option in the schedule messages feature that will send the message when the recipient comes online. Additionally, Telegram users will get the ability to choose venues more easily when sharing your location. Users should be able to see the latest update on App Store and Google Play Store, and we recommend downloading it, as it also brings a host of bug fixes and performance improvements.

The Telegram v5.13 update brings a new Theme Editor 3.0 in settings that lets you tweak style of elements in Telegram chats with new gradients, and the update also includes a host of new background patterns and new predefined colour schemes. The big feature that comes with this update is the ‘Send When Online' feature that delivers messages to a recipient when they come online. This new option has been added to Scheduled Messages, and is another interesting addition to the instant messaging app. Of course, this option is only available if you are allowed to see your recipient's online status.

With this update, Telegram is looking to make finding venues easier. Location sharing has been updated, and users can now tap a place directly on the map to select it, rather than scrolling through a list of all options. There's also a new Search function that allows you to easily jump between messages containing the desired keyword. Tapping the bottom bar will switch to list view in case the user wants to see all the results on one page. Telegram will also now remember your last position when resuming playback of audio files longer than 20 minutes.

Telegram for Android gets additional new features like quick access to the night mode switch, and Maps also get Night Mode support. The update also packs sleek new animations and lets you now select a portion of the message text to copy or share, instead of only the full text. On iOS, Telegram brings the ability to adjust the font size throughout the app, faster switching of accounts, and it now also supports external browsers for opening links. The Storage Usage page has been redesigned to quickly find the settings you‘re looking for, and a new clear cache shortcut has also been added when the user selects multiple texts in a group or channel.

Further reading: Telegram, Telegram for Android, Telegram for iOS, Telegram v5.13
