Telegram 8.0 Update Allows Unlimited Viewers to Watch Livestream, Brings Trending Stickers Panel, More

Telegram has also reportedly killed off its Wear OS app.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 1 September 2021 19:24 IST
Photo Credit: Telegram

Telegram users can also participate in a livestream if the host approves

Highlights
  • Telegram now gets more animated emojis
  • Users can now endlessly scroll between various channels
  • Telegram has reportedly ended support for its Wear OS app

Telegram has announced a major update that will remove the cap off the number of viewers that can watch a livestream. The app has also improved the way messages are forwarded between chats along with a feature that suggests trending stickers to users. Telegram will also show if a user is choosing a sticker during a chat. Users will also be getting new animated stickers. Additionally, Telegram has also reportedly ended support for its app on Wear OS as it is no longer available to download from the Google Play store on Wear OS.

The instant messaging app has released its latest major update — Telegram 8.0 — that brings the ability to have an unlimited audience for a livestream. Hosts can now entertain an endless number of participants when they start a livestream in a Channel or a Group Video Call. The audience also has the ability to raise their hand and can join the broadcast if the host approves.

Telegram has also improved the way users can forward messages between chats. They will now be able to preview the messages they forward in a special window — showing how the messages will look before they're sent. Users will also get several customisation options where they can hide the original sender's name, hide captions, deselect messages they don't want to send, or change the recipient if they wish to.

Users now have the ability to endlessly scroll through multiple Channels without having to exit one if the content in it has finished. At the bottom of the Channel, users can swipe up to skip to the next Channel automatically. Notably, Telegram follows the order in which users have archived or grouped various Channels.

There is a new feature in the Stickers menu on Telegram as well. The instant messaging app will now show a Trending Stickers panel above the Recently Used panel. The app mentions, "When you scroll through your packs at the top of the panel, the thumbnails expand and show the names of your sticker packs." Telegram on Android will also get larger previews for sticker suggestions with the update.

The top of the chat window will also show if a user you are chatting with is selecting a sticker by showing choosing a sticker status where it shows typing... or recording a voice message. Channels will also get a new feature that will show how many comments are left unread in the chat. Additionally, Telegram has received yet another new set of animated emojis with the update.

Lastly, 9to5Google reports that Telegram's Wear OS app has disappeared from the Google Play store Wear OS. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Telegram to know if it has indeed killed off the app's support on Wear OS. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Telegram, Telegram 8, Telegram Update, Wear OS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
