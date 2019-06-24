Telegram has now released a new update for its Android and iOS users, and it brings new features and tweaks pertaining to local interactivity. Main additions include the ability to add nearby contacts, start local groups, and the option to transfer group ownership as well. The update also brings more options to Notification Exceptions. There's a new option to toggle message previews for specific chats, and new Search and Delete All tools as well. The update bumps the version number to 5.8, and it is already available for free download.

Telegram v5.8 for Android and iOS brings the option to add contacts easily. All new chats now have an Add to Contacts button at the top. There's also an option to Block right next to it as well. Users can even add nearby contacts by heading to Contacts > Add People Nearby. Telegram will pull in your location using GPS, and show you contact information of all users nearby. You can then exchange contact information easily with all those people who have this section open as well.

The update also brings the ability to create location-based group chats, and these group chats are open for all users nearby to join. Tap Create a Local Group to start using the feature, and it could be particularly useful for scenarios like conferences, festivals, stadium matches, campuses, and even chatting with people hanging out in the same cafe.

As mentioned, the update also brings the ability to transfer group ownership. The admin can choose to transfer the powers of a group or channel to another administrator id they wish to. There's a new button that has gone live in the group or channel's profile page, called Transfer Ownership, and it allows users to change owner easily.

As mentioned, Notification Exceptions gets new options, including the ability to toggle message previews for specific chats, a new Search option to find the right chat, and a Delete All option to remove all exceptions in one go.

Telegram 5.8 also brings Siri Shortcuts for iOS users to allow users to open chats with people by using Siri. It has also revamped the Appearance settings on iOS so that it's easier to see what the different themes will look like even before you apply them.

You can download Telegram v5.8 from App Store or Google Play.