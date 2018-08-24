NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Telecom Secretary Says No Intent to Put Blanket Ban on Messaging Apps

Telecom Secretary Says No Intent to Put Blanket Ban on Messaging Apps

, 24 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Telecom Secretary Says No Intent to Put Blanket Ban on Messaging Apps

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Aruna Sundararajan

Highlights

  • Government is looking for other "technical solutions"
  • Solutions to be based on metadata and artificial intelligence
  • DoT wants to curb instances of fake news and misuse of apps

The government has no intention of imposing a blanket ban on messaging applications and is looking for other "technical solutions" to curb instances of fake news and misuse of these apps, a senior official said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference here, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said that "technical solutions" would be worked out based on technologies such as metadata and artificial intelligence (AI) to address the concerns.

According to earlier reports, the Department had asked telecom operators to look for ways to block messaging applications in the wake of increasing fake news on social media.

Responding to the reports, the Cellular Operators Association of India had said it would be very difficult for telecom operators to block individual mobile applications and suggested that the government should look at "more effective" steps to curb fake news and maintain public order.

On Tuesday, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad met WhatsApp CEO Chris Daniels and asked the visiting official to comply with Indian laws and take "suitable" steps to prevent the misuse of the instant messaging platform.

According to Prasad, Daniels assured him that the Facebook-owned platform will soon take steps in this regard.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DoT, Aruna Sundararajan, WhatsApp
Meet the People Helping Tim Cook Run Apple
Vivo Nex
Telecom Secretary Says No Intent to Put Blanket Ban on Messaging Apps
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1 First Impressions: The Most Affordable Phone With Snapdragon 845
  2. Samsung Galaxy A8 Star With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi Notebook With Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched
  4. Oppo R17 Pro With Triple Camera Setup Launched, Oppo R17 Price Revealed
  5. Nokia X7 Display Panel Leaked in Images, Tipped to Be the Phoenix Variant
  6. Oppo A5 With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Realme 2 Price Will Be Under Rs. 10,000, Will Be a Flipkart-Exclusive
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Pre-Order Sale Today via Mi.com
  9. Xiaomi's Poco Launcher Available for Download for MIUI-Based Phones
  10. Vodafone Now Offers 1.5GB Daily Data Limit for as Low as Rs. 209
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.