Technology News
loading

Telegram Moves to Protect Identity of Hong Kong Protesters

Thousands of Hong Kong protesters take their cues from more than 100 groups on Telegram.

By | Updated: 31 August 2019 10:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Telegram Moves to Protect Identity of Hong Kong Protesters
Highlights
  • The update will be released over the next few days
  • It will allow protesters to block authorities from discovering identities
  • A current feature allows authorities to know identities of protestors

Telegram, a popular encrypted messaging app, will allow users to cloak their telephone numbers to safeguard Hong Kong protesters against monitoring by Chinese authorities, according to a person with direct knowledge of the effort.

The update to Telegram, planned for release over the next few days, will allow protesters to block Chinese authorities from discovering their identities in the app's large group chats.

Thousands of Hong Kong protesters take their cues from more than 100 groups on Telegram. Protesters use encrypted apps like Telegram to mobilise swiftly through multiple group chats, with less risk of police infiltration, Reuters found in a report published earlier this month.

The groups are used to post everything from news on upcoming protests to tips on dousing tear gas canisters fired by the police to the identities of suspected undercover police and the access codes to buildings in Hong Kong where protesters can hide.

Protesters have grown concerned that Chinese authorities could use the movement's reliance on Telegram to monitor and arrest organizers. Telegram chat groups used to organise public protests are often accessible to anyone and participants use pseudonyms.

But a feature in Telegram's design may have allowed Chinese authorities to learn the real identities of users, according to a group of Hong Kong engineers who posted their finding on a online forum earlier this month.

Telegram allows users to search for other users by uploading phone numbers. This function allows a new user to quickly learn whether those in her phone's contact book are already using the app, the group said.

Protesters believe Chinese security officials have exploited the function by uploading large quantities of phone numbers.

The app automatically matches phone numbers with the user names in the group. Chinese authorities then only need to request the owners of the phone numbers from the local telecom service in order to learn the users' true identities.

Telegram has detected evidence that Chinese authorities may have uploaded numbers to identify protesters, said a person with direct knowledge of the situation. But it is unclear whether Chinese authorities have successfully used this tactic to locate protesters.

Government authorities in Hong Kong did not respond to a request for comment.

The fix Telegram is working on would allow users to disable matching by phone number. That option represents a balance between making it easy for users to find their contacts and the privacy needs of those who rely on the app for protection against state security agents.

Telegram hopes to help protect Hong Kong protesters with the update, the source said. But wide adoption of the optional security setting would make the app far harder to use for the vast majority of its more than 200 consumers, who rely on uploading phone contacts to identify friends and family members on the app, the source said.

The move by Telegram comes as Hong Kong police arrested a number of prominent activists and three lawmakers on Friday. Nearly 900 people have been arrested since the demonstrations began three months ago.

With protesters and authorities at an impasse and Hong Kong facing its first recession in a decade, speculation has grown that the city government may impose emergency law, giving it extra powers over detentions, censorship and curfews.

The government would consider using “all laws” to prevent violence, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who has become a lightning rod for protesters' anger, said this week.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telegram
Google Contract Workers Vote to Form a Union in the US Amid Employee Discord Over Treatment
Honor Smartphones
Telegram Moves to Protect Identity of Hong Kong Protesters
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale Brings Offers on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, and More
  2. Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  3. RedmiBook 14 Pro With 10th Gen Intel CPU, New Colour Options Launched
  4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. 'Hey, Google! Let Me Talk to My Departed Father.'
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  7. Saaho Out Now in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam
  8. Stop Sale of 'Deadly' Stuff on Amazon, US Lawmakers to Bezos
  9. Revolt RV400, RV300 Electric Bikes Launched, Subscription Starts at Rs. 2,999
  10. Garmin Fenix 6, Fenix 6S, Fenix 6X Smartwatches Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon, Trader Group in Public Spat Over Discounts in India
  2. Telegram Moves to Protect Identity of Hong Kong Protesters
  3. Google Contract Workers Vote to Form a Union in the US Amid Employee Discord Over Treatment
  4. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Account Hacked, Offensive and Racist Tweets Posted
  5. Realme X Kernel Source Released, Opening Door for Custom ROM Development
  6. Honor 20S Specifications, Renders Listed by Online Retailer Ahead of Launch
  7. Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 Gaming Laptop Launched in India at Rs. 99,990
  8. Nubia Red Magic 3S Launch Confirmed for September 5, Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
  9. Moto E6 Plus Leaked Renders Tip Dual Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Sensor, Waterdrop Notch
  10. Stop Sale of 'Deadly' Stuff on Amazon, US Lawmakers to Bezos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.