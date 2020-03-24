Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • 'Tekya' Malware Found on Google Play Targets Children's Apps, Utility Apps: Check Point

'Tekya' Malware Found on Google Play Targets Children's Apps, Utility Apps: Check Point

The researchers at Check Point claimed that Google has reportedly removed the infected apps.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 24 March 2020 19:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
'Tekya' Malware Found on Google Play Targets Children's Apps, Utility Apps: Check Point

Photo Credit: Check Point

Popular children's app was targetted by Tekya malware, research claims

Highlights
  • 56 apps on Google Play were affected by Tekya Malware
  • The malware was undetected by Google Play Protection
  • Google has recently announced ways to step up security on Play store

The Google Play Protect feature on the Google Play app store that aims to protect Android devices from potential malware was found been unable to deliver airtight security in at least one case, research has indicated. According to the research by Check Point that was published on Tuesday, hackers are still finding ways to infiltrate the app store to commit ad fraud. The cybersecurity company further claimed that a new malware family was operating in 56 Android apps and was unknowingly downloaded over a million times worldwide. The malware dubbed 'Tekya' was also reportedly found in 24 children's apps and several other utility apps such as cooking apps, calculators, and so on.

To commit ad fraud, researchers at Check Point found that through the Tekya malware, hackers cloned several popular apps, renamed them and put back onto the store with the adware mobile included. Some of the infected apps include Cooking Delicious, Let Me Go, Race in Space. The complete list can be view on Check Point's research portal.

"'Tekya' – imitates the user's actions in order to click ads and banners from agencies like Google's AdMob, AppLovin', Facebook, and Unity. 24 of the infected apps were aimed at children," the researchers noted.

It was also pointed out that the Tekya malware went undetected by Google Play Protection because it hid in the native code of the infected apps.

The paper added that Google has removed the dubious app from Google Play. However, in the concluding section, the Check Point research warned that this whole episode highlighted the potential risks Google Play can face.

Recently, Google also announced new ways in which its Advanced Protection Program is defending users from malware on Android devices. The new introductions by Google included limiting app installations from outside the Play Store and automatically turning on Play Protect app scanning. Currently, there are nearly 3 million apps available from the Play store, with hundreds of new apps being uploaded daily.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Play, Google Play Protection, Adwares, Tekya, Check Point
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Coronavirus: Instagram Brings Co-Watching Feature, ‘Stay Home’ Sticker to Support Social Distancing

Related Stories

'Tekya' Malware Found on Google Play Targets Children's Apps, Utility Apps: Check Point
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Leaked
  2. Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Samsung Unveils Galaxy A31 With 5,000mAh Battery, 20-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  5. Infinix Hot 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Unveiled: All You Need to Know
  6. Vivo V19 Launch in India: Everything We Know
  7. Facing Lockdowns, E-Commerce Platforms Unable to Deliver Orders
  8. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  9. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon
  10. Redmi Smart TV Max With Giant 98-Inch 4K Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. 'Tekya' Malware Found on Google Play Targets Children's Apps, Utility Apps: Check Point
  2. Coronavirus: Instagram Brings Co-Watching Feature, ‘Stay Home’ Sticker to Support Social Distancing
  3. Apple Rolls Out Universal Purchase Support for Mac and iOS Apps
  4. Redmi Smart Display 8 With HD Camera, Third-Generation Xiao AI Assistant Launched: Price Specifications
  5. Coronavirus: Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Grofers Struggle to Deliver Essentials in India Because of Lockdown
  6. Facebook, Instagram Reduce Video Quality in India as Coronavirus Lockdown Brings Heavy Demand
  7. Realme Narzo Series Sales Postponed, India Manufacturing Facility Halted Due to Coronavirus: Madhav Sheth
  8. Lenovo Working on Square-Shaped True Wireless Earbuds, Patent Filing Hints
  9. Apple Donating Millions of Masks for Health Workers in US, Europe
  10. Elon Musk Offers 1,255 Free Ventilators From China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.