Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TED Talks Now on Clubhouse, Brings Speakers to the Live Social Audio Platform

TED Talks Now on Clubhouse, Brings Speakers to the Live Social Audio Platform

TED Talks kicked off with TED speaker and author A. J. Jacobs on Monday, with more shows to follow later.

By ANI | Updated: 13 July 2021 10:27 IST
TED Talks Now on Clubhouse, Brings Speakers to the Live Social Audio Platform

TED speakers participating in the Clubhouse partnership will be announced at a later date

Highlights
  • A Clubhouse and TED partnership has been imminent
  • TED's mission has always been to share ideas
  • Clubhouse hired TED's former head of conferences, Kelly Stoetzel

TED, the organisation behind those viral TED Talks, has partnered with Clubhouse to bring TED speakers to the live social audio app.

The first show, ''Thank Your A** Off'', will launch today with A. J. Jacobs, an author and TED speaker who has spoken about trying to thank everyone involved in making his morning coffee and living a year of his life following the Bible as literally as possible, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

He will be joined by Clubhouse creator and former music industry executive Mir Harris, where the duo will invite guests and other Clubhouse members to express their gratitude for the unsung heroes in their lives, as well as engage with listeners to answer questions.

Other shows and TED speakers participating in the Clubhouse partnership will be announced at a later date, the companies said.

A Clubhouse and TED partnership has been imminent, especially since Clubhouse hired TED's former head of conferences, Kelly Stoetzel, to oversee thought leadership programming in May.

"For nearly forty years TED has brought the world's preeminent ideas, imaginations, and voices to audiences," Stoetzel said in a statement.

Stoetzel added, "This partnership will bring those minds into a dialogue with the millions of creators who make up the Clubhouse community."

"TED's mission has always been to share ideas and foster discussion around them," Carla Zanoni, TED's director of audience development, said.

"When ideas and people come together to engage and debate, that's when the real impact happens," Zanoni added. 

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TED Talks, Clubhouse
SolarWinds Says Unknown Hackers Exploited Newly Discovered Software Flaw
Oppo Reno 6Z 5G Renders Appear Online Ahead of July 21 Launch

Related Stories

TED Talks Now on Clubhouse, Brings Speakers to the Live Social Audio Platform
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 'Super Mario' Nintendo Cartridge Auctions for Record $1.5 Million
  2. Nokia BH-805 Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds With Ambient Mode Debut
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  4. Samsung Galaxy F22 First Impressions: A Budget Galaxy With a Big Battery
  5. FIFA 22 to Bring HyperMotion Technology for Next-Gen Consoles and Stadia
  6. Realme X9 May Feature 6.4-Inch AMOLED Display, 4,200mAh Battery
  7. Redmi Note 10T 5G Set to Launch in India on July 20
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed to Come With 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display
  9. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  10. Samsung Entire Lineup Due at August's Galaxy Unpacked Launch Event Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Defends Tesla's $2.6-Billion SolarCity Deal in US Shareholder Trial
  2. Moto G60S Expected Price, Key Specifications Leak, Tipped to Launch Soon
  3. Vivo S10 Pro Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, May Come With Dual Selfie Cameras
  4. Twitter Staff Return to Office as New York, San Francisco Campuses Reopen at 50 Percent Capacity
  5. Black Widow Box Office Kicks Off to $215 Million Opening Weekend Worldwide
  6. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Warns of Attack on Free, Open Internet Around the World
  7. Elon Musk Tweets on Full Self-Driving Beta V9 as Tesla Releases New Software Update
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications to Include 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display, Design Leaks via Alleged Renders
  9. ZTE Blade A31 With Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo Reno 6Z 5G Renders Appear Online Ahead of July 21 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com