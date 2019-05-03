Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Tata Sky Android App Updated With Personalised Content Recommendations, Multiple Profile Support

Tata Sky Android App Updated With Personalised Content Recommendations, Multiple Profile Support

Tata Sky’s recommendation engine is powered by ThinkAnalytics.

By | Updated: 3 May 2019 18:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tata Sky Android App Updated With Personalised Content Recommendations, Multiple Profile Support

Tata Sky’s iOS app is yet to get support for recommendations

Highlights
  • Tata Sky Android app allows subscribers to watch live TV on the go
  • The app offers access to over 400 TV channels
  • Tata Sky app also supports on demand access to content

Tata Sky has released an updated version of its live TV app on Google Play, with support for personalised recommendations and ability to add multiple profiles. All individual profiles will come with their own personalised recommendations. In addition to the app, the personalised recommendations are also available on watch.tatasky.com for the DTH service's subscribers and will be coming soon to its iOS app. According to a press release issued last week, UK-based ThinkAnalytics is powering the personalised recommendations for both Tata Sky website and the apps.

According to ThinkAnalytics, the recommendation engine will help the Tata Sky subscribers discover content based on genres, language, and even streaming preferences based on the subscriber's last visit to the app or website.

As we mentioned earlier, the recommendations are limited to Tata Sky's Android app and website right now and will be available on the iOS version in the coming days.

Apart from the personalised recommendations, the Tata Sky app is also getting support for multiple profiles. Earlier, the app only allowed users to create one profile. Each of the profiles of the updated Tata Sky app will offer personalised recommendations.

To recall, the Tata Sky app allows the consumers to watch live TV, check their account balance, top up their balance, and manage their Tata Sky account. The live TV feature offers access to over 400 TV channels. The app also lets users download their favourite content to watch offline and supports on demand access to five days content.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata Sky, ThinkAnalytics, DTH
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
BSNL Removes Rs. 333, Rs. 444, and Other Prepaid Recharge Plans in Multiple Regions
Moto Z4, Moto Z4 Force Price and Specifications Leaked; 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Tipped
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Tata Sky Android App Updated With Personalised Content Recommendations, Multiple Profile Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus Under Fire in India Over New Feature for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T
  2. Telcos Prepare to Maintain Connectivity During Cyclone Fani, Offer Free SMS
  3. BSNL ‘Bumper Offer’ of Additional 2.21GB Daily Data Benefit Extended
  4. A Space Rock Crashed Into the Moon During Lunar Eclipse, Scientists Say
  5. Avengers: Endgame Download Scams Stealing Credit Card Details - Kaspersky
  6. NASA Says Aluminium Fraud Caused $700-Million Satellite Failure
  7. Amazon's Big Sale is Now Live for Prime Members With These Offers
  8. Avengers: Endgame Is Now the Highest-Grossing Film of 2019 in India
  9. Garmin Launches 4 New Forerunner GPS-Enabled Smartwatches
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.