Tata Sky has released an updated version of its live TV app on Google Play, with support for personalised recommendations and ability to add multiple profiles. All individual profiles will come with their own personalised recommendations. In addition to the app, the personalised recommendations are also available on watch.tatasky.com for the DTH service's subscribers and will be coming soon to its iOS app. According to a press release issued last week, UK-based ThinkAnalytics is powering the personalised recommendations for both Tata Sky website and the apps.

According to ThinkAnalytics, the recommendation engine will help the Tata Sky subscribers discover content based on genres, language, and even streaming preferences based on the subscriber's last visit to the app or website.

As we mentioned earlier, the recommendations are limited to Tata Sky's Android app and website right now and will be available on the iOS version in the coming days.

Apart from the personalised recommendations, the Tata Sky app is also getting support for multiple profiles. Earlier, the app only allowed users to create one profile. Each of the profiles of the updated Tata Sky app will offer personalised recommendations.

To recall, the Tata Sky app allows the consumers to watch live TV, check their account balance, top up their balance, and manage their Tata Sky account. The live TV feature offers access to over 400 TV channels. The app also lets users download their favourite content to watch offline and supports on demand access to five days content.