Tangi Is Google’s New Short-Form Video App for DIY, How-Tos, More

Tangi is only available on the Web and iOS right now. There is no word on the Android version.

By | Updated: 31 January 2020 10:37 IST
Highlights
  • Tangi that is focused on creativity and Do It Yourself (DIY) space
  • The app is a product from Google's in-house incubator titled Area 120
  • Google is launching Tangi initially on the Web and iOS

Google has joined the race to launch short-video making apps with unveiling Tangi that is focused on creativity and Do It Yourself (DIY) space. The app is a product from Google's in-house incubator titled Area 120. The company is launching Tangi initially on the Web and iOS that allows creative types to share how-to videos. Unlike TikTok, Tangi wants people to learn new things.

"We only focus on DIY and creativity content. Our platform's goal is to help people learn to craft, cook and create with quick one-minute videos," said Tangi Founder Coco Mao in a blog post on Wednesday.

"We've been working with creators who already make these kinds of videos, so that Tangi can become a place where they have a voice to inspire other makers," he added.

The users can also share a re-creation of things tried out with Tangi's "Try It" feature, which helps build a community between creators and their fans.

One of our most recreated videos is making guacamole in the avocado shell.

After the success of TikTok, there has been a race to launch short-video apps.

Dom Hofmann, the co-founder of the now defunct six-second video platform Vine, has also announced the release of its successor called Byte.

Byte has an uncanny resemblance with almost everything that made Vine unique.

To take on TikTok's growing popularity, Facebook-owned Instagram has launched a new video-music remix feature called "Reels".

"Reels" will let users make 15-second video clips set to music and share them as Stories.

In November last year, Facebook quietly released a stand-alone app called "Lasso" to compete with TikTok.

