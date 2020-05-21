Technology News
  • Swiggy, Zomato Start Doorstep Delivery of Alcohol in Rachi Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Swiggy, Zomato Start Doorstep Delivery of Alcohol in Rachi Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Both Swiggy and Zomato will extend alcohol delivery service in other parts of Jharkhand soon.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 21 May 2020 15:36 IST
Alcohol delivery service went live in Ranchi today

Highlights
  • Swiggy has added Wine Shops category within the app
  • Customers will be required to produce valid government ID
  • Companies hope to curb the spread of coronavirus with this service

Swiggy and Zomato have both started doorstep delivery of alcohol in Jharkhand. Alcohol delivery went live in Ranchi today after obtaining necessary approvals from the state government and this will be extended to other cities within the state over the coming days. To order alcohol via Swiggy, the company is adding a 'Wine Shops' category on the app, while Zomato too is expected to add a new category.

To prevent misuse, Swiggy told Gadgets 360 that orders require mandatory age verification and user authentication. Age verification is done by uploading a government ID, and sending a selfie that is then compared for authentication. The customer is then verified at the time of delivery using an OTP.

"There is also a capping on the order quantity to ensure a customer does not order alcohol above the prescribed limit as per the state law," Swiggy said.

swiggy drinking age swiggy swiggy

Alcohol-orders will require mandatory age verification and user authentication

Anuj Rathi, Vice President of Products at Swiggy, said, "By enabling home delivery of alcohol in a safe and responsible manner, we can generate additional business for retail outlets while solving the problem of overcrowding, thereby promoting social distancing."

Zomato also confirmed to Gadget 360 that the company has started doorstep delivery of alcohol in Ranchi. The food delivery company is yet to reveal how it plans to carry user identification while delivering alcohol. Zomato also revealed that the alcohol delivery service will be extended to other cities in Jharkhand in the coming days.

This marks a major shift in the food delivery industry as there is currently no legal provision for home deliveries of alcohol in India, something that industry body International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) has been lobbying to change.

Further reading: Swiggy, Zomato, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Alcohol
