Swiggy on Wednesday released a customer advisory to detail “proactive measures” it is keeping in place to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak. The latest advisory, which has been sent to Swiggy customers through an email, comes a week after the Bengaluru-based company informed its delivery partners about various safety measures through its dedicated app. The customer advisory noted Swiggy's delivery partners were continually being trained to minimise spreading of Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that causes COVID-19 disease. Similar to Swiggy, rival Zomato also claimed to have shared “best practice” advisories with its employees as well as restaurant and delivery partners.

“As COVID-19 becomes a matter of global concern, we're taking some proactive measures to help minimise the chances of spread of the coronavirus. The safety of our customers, employees, delivery partners and restaurant partners has always been a matter of top priority for us - now more than ever before,” Swiggy wrote in its customer advisory.

The advisory also pointed out that the company is providing free medical consultation to its delivery partners noticing any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

“Our delivery partners have also been advised to self-quarantine themselves for the recommended period upon noticing any symptoms. To ensure their financial safety, we are committed to supporting them financially in such situations,” one of the points listed in the advisory reads.

Alongside detailing the measures to ensure safety of its delivery partners, Swiggy underlined in the advisory that it was also in touch with its restaurant partners to ensure that they're aware of the best hygiene practices while handling and packaging food items. The company also advised its customers to request the delivery partner to leave their package by the door in case they're feeling unwell.

Swiggy has offered a similar safety advisory directly on its delivery partners app since March 3. However, a couple of delivery partners told Gadgets 360 that beyond the advisory, the company didn't take any particular measure to make them aware of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The company hasn't provided us with any masks or other safety gear to help us stay safe and minimise the impact of the virus,” one of the delivery partners, who didn't want to be named, said to Gadgets 360, while delivering an order.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Swiggy for clarity on the matter and will update this space as and when the company responds.

Just like Swiggy, Zomato hasn't yet briefed its delivery partners about any safety precautions to help them and its customers safe amid the coronavirus outbreak, Gadgets 360 learnt from few Zomato delivery partners.

Having said that, a Zomato spokesperson claimed that the company was regularly sharing best practice advisories with its employees, delivery, and restaurant partners.

“Our efforts are aimed at ensuring everyone is aware, calm, and focussed on their well-being,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement to Gadgets 360.

Zomato through its social media channels in India recently posted a message to make people aware of washing their hands before eating. However, the company hasn't released any customer advisory, unlike Swiggy.

At least, 62 cases of COVID-19 have so far emerged from India, while its global tally has hit the mark of 114,567. The deadly virus has also caused over 4,000 deaths since its outbreak in December last year. Several companies worldwide including Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft have also encouraged their employees to work from home to help limit the spread of the virus.