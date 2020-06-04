Technology News
loading

Swiggy, Zomato Begin Alcohol Home Delivery in Kolkata, Siliguri

Swiggy and Zomato asks customers to verify their age by uploading a picture of their valid government ID, followed by a selfie.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 June 2020 13:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Swiggy, Zomato Begin Alcohol Home Delivery in Kolkata, Siliguri

Swiggy alcohol partners can update item availability in real-time

Highlights
  • Swiggy has put into place several measures to ensure safe alcohol deliver
  • Both services ask for age proof and OTP while delivering liquor
  • Swiggy will expand delivery service to 24 cities in West Bengal soon

Swiggy and Zomato have started delivering alcohol in partnership with authorised retailers and wine shops in a couple of cities of West Bengal. The food delivery services first launched home delivery of liquor in Jharkhand and Odisha, and now it has been expanded to West Bengal. The alcohol delivery service has gone live in Kolkata and Siliguri first - after obtaining necessary approvals from the West Bengal government. Over 24 other cities in West Bengal are expected to get Swiggy's alcohol delivery soon. Zomato hasn't revealed where else it plans to start deliveries alcohol in the state. Alcohol delivery option became an attractive business opportunity during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Swiggy has partnered with several authorised retailers and wine shops in Kolkata and Siliguri to offer alcohol delivery. Retail partners are given access to a dedicated partner app to manage product listing and update the availability of items in real-time. They can mark items as ‘in stock' or ‘out of stock' through this app to inform its customers of real-time availability of liquor. The company is working on a feature wherein the delivery partners will have to scan the QR code on each bottle to ensure the authenticity of products before shipping. The aggregator notes that it has partnered only with those retailers that have a valid license and other required documents, as outlined by the state government. Proper training is also being offered to the retailers to ensure smooth delivery via Swiggy.

Swiggy, Zomato Start Doorstep Delivery of Alcohol in Odisha Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

At the customer end, Swiggy asks for one-time instant age verification by uploading a picture of their valid government ID, followed by a selfie which the platform will use for authentication. All customers will have to give a unique OTP to the delivery agent at the time of handover of liquor – to ensure that no under-age person is ordering alcohol. Swiggy has also introduced a capping on the order quantity to ensure a customer does not order alcohol above the prescribed limit as per the state's excise law. To access the new alcohol delivery category, Swiggy users in Kolkata and Siliguri will able to see a new Wine Shops category inside the Swiggy app.

Swiggy, Zomato Start Doorstep Delivery of Alcohol in Ranchi Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Zomato confirmed the launch of liquor home delivery in Kolkata and Siliguri to Gadgets 360, however the service hasn't shared any details on which other cities it will be bringing the service to over the coming weeks.

Alcohol-Home Delivery in Maharashtra: How to Apply Online for Liquor Permit

Similar to Swiggy, Zomato had earlier stated that the company has placed several safety processes and checks for alcohol home delivery. This includes age verification at the time of ordering as well as when the product is getting delivered. Just like Swiggy, customers will also be required to upload a valid ID proof.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Swiggy, Zomato, COVID 19, Swiggy Alcohol Delivery, Zomato Alcohol DElivery, Coronavirus
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Zoom Explains Why Free Users Are Not Getting End-to-End Encryption on Video Calls

Related Stories

Swiggy, Zomato Begin Alcohol Home Delivery in Kolkata, Siliguri
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  2. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
  3. Nokia Smart TV 43-inch Model With 4K Screen, JBL Audio Launched in India
  4. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  5. Remove China Apps Pulled From Google Play
  6. BTS Edition of Samsung Galaxy S20+ in Works, Report Claims
  7. OnePlus 8 First Impressions
  8. This Website Gives You a Look at the Path of Cyclone Nisarga
  9. Fitbit Launches Low-Cost Emergency Ventilator for COVID-19 Pandemic
  10. Realme X3 Series Reportedly Spotted on India's BIS Page, May Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Redmi 9 Tipped to Launch on June 25, Price and Specifications Leaked
  3. Jio to Offer 1 Year of Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription for Its Customers
  4. Lunar Eclipse June 2020: How to Watch Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Live on June 5, India Timings, More
  5. Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M21: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Swiggy, Zomato Begin Alcohol Home Delivery in Kolkata, Siliguri
  7. Zoom Explains Why Free Users Are Not Getting End-to-End Encryption on Video Calls
  8. Fitbit Launches Low-Cost Emergency Ventilator ‘Fitbit Flow’ for COVID-19 Pandemic
  9. Apple Rumoured to Launch New iPad Pro Models in First Half of 2021 With 5G Support, Mini-LED Displays
  10. Redmi Earbuds S See Over 1,00,000 Units Sold in One Week: Xiaomi
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com