Swiggy, one of India's largest food ordering and delivery platforms, on Tuesday announced the launch of its new paid membership programme called Swiggy Super. As part of this programme, users will be entitled to free deliveries at all times of the day and from all restaurants serviceable in their area. Apart from free delivery, Swiggy Super customers will also be able to order food without any surge pricing and get priority issue resolution through a dedicated customer care team. Elaborating on the details, Swiggy Super will initially be available in 1-month and 3-month subscription plan options that will bear a starting price of Rs. 99-149 for the 1-month plan.

Pricing details for the 3-month plan have not yet been revealed. Additionally, customers will need to have a minimum cart value of Rs. 99 to avail the Swiggy Super benefits, as per a statement by the company. Initially, Swiggy Super is being rolled out to a "limited set of users" across seven cities in India, but is expected to be made available to all Swiggy users in the coming months. Adding to that, Swiggy states that it will add more benefits to the membership programme, including exclusive restaurant-specific offers.

"With a very large restaurant partner network and an industry best delivery time, Swiggy has become an integral part of the food ordering experiences of Indian consumers. Super is the result of understanding some of their biggest pain points when it comes to food delivery and making it more convenient, affordable, and simple," said Anuj Rathi, VP of Product at Swiggy. "In the coming months, we will continue to bring more value through Super by adding more benefits and growing the existing offerings on this service," he added.

With this move, Swiggy aims to take on Zomato that currently offers three paid subscription programmes on its platform. Zomato Treats, priced at Rs. 249 per year, enables the user to get a free dessert with each order. Zomato Piggybank is the new reward points programme that will be converted into a Rs. 299 per year subscription in the coming weeks. Lastly, Zomato Gold offers access to 1+1 on food and 2+2 on drinks for dine-in at Zomato's partner restaurants, and is not applicable on food delivery.