Swiggy has revised the pricing structure of its subscription-based programme called Swiggy Super. With the latest move, the food delivery firm has hiked the monthly plan of the Swiggy Super programme from the existing Rs. 79 to Rs. 149. Similarly, the three months plan that was available at Rs. 179 up until now will be charged at Rs. 349. The Bengaluru-based startup confirmed the new pricing structure to Gadgets 360. Moreover, the change will be effective for all existing Swiggy Super members starting today.

To intimate subscribers about the price hike, Swiggy has sent an email. This would also help encourage consumers to subscribe before the arrival of the new pricing that is nearly double than what the programme offered so far.

It is important to note that the change is applicable to renewals of Swiggy Super and is not designed for new subscribers. This means that if you haven't subscribed to the Super programme for your Swiggy account, you'll be able to avail it at Rs. 79 a month or Rs. 179 for three months. The company is calling the original rates as introductory prices to provide a clear distinction between the prices applicable to the new and existing members of the programme.

“We're just writing in to let you know that Swiggy Super is undergoing some changes. Effective 08.01.2020, the introductory prices will be applicable for first-time members only,” reads the emailer that Swiggy sent out to its subscribers, a copy of which is with Gadgets 360.

Swiggy Super was originally launched back in July 2018 as a paid subscription programme with benefits such as free deliveries without any surge pricing and a dedicated customer care. At the time of the official launch, Swiggy mentioned that the subscription options for the programme will be available with a starting price of Rs. 99-149 for one month. The company was, however, so far charging customers at a starting monthly rate of Rs. 79.

Minimum cart value of Rs. 99 is mandatory to avail the benefits of Swiggy Super. Swiggy also claims that customers availing its subscription-based programme save an average of Rs. 15-25 of delivery fee per order. Nevertheless, the delivery fee doesn't include restaurant and order packing charges that most of the partner restaurants charge on the delivery platform over and above the pricing of the food -- irrespective of whether customers have subscribed to Swiggy Super or not.

With Swiggy Super, Swiggy aims to make the competition tougher for Zomato that has Zomato Treats, Zomato Piggybank, and Zomato Gold as three of its paid subscription programmes for foodies.