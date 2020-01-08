Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Swiggy Super Price Hiked, Renewals Now Available Starting Rs. 149 a Month

Swiggy Super Price Hiked, Renewals Now Available Starting Rs. 149 a Month

New subscriptions to Swiggy Super is still available at Rs. 79 a month or Rs. 179 for three months.

By | Updated: 8 January 2020 11:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Swiggy Super Price Hiked, Renewals Now Available Starting Rs. 149 a Month

Swiggy Super price hike is applicable starting today

Highlights
  • Swiggy Super is available to existing members at Rs. 349 for three months
  • The paid programme was launched back in July 2018
  • Swiggy sent an email to its subscribers to initiate about the change

Swiggy has revised the pricing structure of its subscription-based programme called Swiggy Super. With the latest move, the food delivery firm has hiked the monthly plan of the Swiggy Super programme from the existing Rs. 79 to Rs. 149. Similarly, the three months plan that was available at Rs. 179 up until now will be charged at Rs. 349. The Bengaluru-based startup confirmed the new pricing structure to Gadgets 360. Moreover, the change will be effective for all existing Swiggy Super members starting today.

To intimate subscribers about the price hike, Swiggy has sent an email. This would also help encourage consumers to subscribe before the arrival of the new pricing that is nearly double than what the programme offered so far.

It is important to note that the change is applicable to renewals of Swiggy Super and is not designed for new subscribers. This means that if you haven't subscribed to the Super programme for your Swiggy account, you'll be able to avail it at Rs. 79 a month or Rs. 179 for three months. The company is calling the original rates as introductory prices to provide a clear distinction between the prices applicable to the new and existing members of the programme.

swiggy super mailer gadgets 360 Swiggy Super

Swiggy Super is available with revised pricing for renewals

 

“We're just writing in to let you know that Swiggy Super is undergoing some changes. Effective 08.01.2020, the introductory prices will be applicable for first-time members only,” reads the emailer that Swiggy sent out to its subscribers, a copy of which is with Gadgets 360.

Swiggy Super was originally launched back in July 2018 as a paid subscription programme with benefits such as free deliveries without any surge pricing and a dedicated customer care. At the time of the official launch, Swiggy mentioned that the subscription options for the programme will be available with a starting price of Rs. 99-149 for one month. The company was, however, so far charging customers at a starting monthly rate of Rs. 79.

Minimum cart value of Rs. 99 is mandatory to avail the benefits of Swiggy Super. Swiggy also claims that customers availing its subscription-based programme save an average of Rs. 15-25 of delivery fee per order. Nevertheless, the delivery fee doesn't include restaurant and order packing charges that most of the partner restaurants charge on the delivery platform over and above the pricing of the food -- irrespective of whether customers have subscribed to Swiggy Super or not.

With Swiggy Super, Swiggy aims to make the competition tougher for Zomato that has Zomato Treats, Zomato Piggybank, and Zomato Gold as three of its paid subscription programmes for foodies.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Swiggy Super, Swiggy
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
The Flash, Riverdale, Legacies, Supergirl, 9 Other Series Renewed by The CW
Facebook Executive Andrew Bosworth Says It Helped Put US President Donald Trump in White House

Related Stories

Swiggy Super Price Hiked, Renewals Now Available Starting Rs. 149 a Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on January 10: When and Where to Watch
  2. iPhone SE 2 Leak-Based Renders Tip Single Rear Camera, iPhone 8-Like Design
  3. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  4. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Kicks Off on January 10, Domination Mode Tipped
  6. Amazfit T-Rex, Amazfit Bip S Smartwatches With GPS Launched at CES 2020
  7. Western Digital Unveils SanDisk 8TB Portable SSD Prototype at CES 2020
  8. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. Realme X50 5G With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Realme UI Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 India Price Tipped, Said to Launch Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Flags One-Third Drop in Q4 Operating Profit on Chips, Smartphones
  2. Travelex Currency Exchange Taken Down After Being Hit by Ransomware: Report
  3. CES 2020: Coolpad Legacy 5G Phone With 48-Megapixel Camera, 18W Fast Charging Launched
  4. Skagen Falster 3 Wear OS Smartwatch With Snapdragon 3100 SoC Launched
  5. CES 2020: Audio-Technica Launches ATH-ANC300TW True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Said to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  7. Avatar 2 Concept Art: 4 New Images Give Us Our First Look at Long-Delayed Sequel
  8. CES 2020: Defying Critics, Ivanka Trump Draws Applause at Tech Show
  9. PUBG Mobile Season 11 to Start January 10, Domination Mode and New Map Tipped to Arrive
  10. Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV-Based Set-Top Box Launched: Price in India, Features, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.