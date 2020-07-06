Swiggy on Monday announced the integration of on-demand delivery platform Scootsy to deliver “premium” gourmet experiences. The new development comes nearly two years after the Bengaluru-based food aggregator acquired Scootsy. Swiggy will offer a curated selection from Scootsy on its homepage for users in Mumbai. The orders made through the new selection will be delivered through Swiggy's premium fleet of independent pick up and delivery partners, the company said in a statement. It also claimed that restaurant partners transitioning to the Swiggy platform for the new selection would receive a larger customer base, with five times more across their existing target audience.

Some of the restaurants onboard for the new premium Swiggy platform include Yauatcha & Hakkasan of KA Hospitality, The Table, Masque, Royal China, and Four Seasons Hotel. Additionally, there are gourmet stores including FoodHall to enable the new experiences.

Swiggy highlighted in its announcement that it would fulfil all orders made through the new selection using the premium fleet and the delivery range for participating restaurant partners had been extended up to 10 kilometres.

Swiggy has included a curated selection from Scootsy to offer premium experiences

“Since the acquisition of Scootsy in 2018, we have been closely observing the premium category and grasping the underpinnings of creating delightful experiences for discerning customers,” said Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy, in a statement. “This, clubbed with the upshift in consumer interest in premium offerings made for the perfect timing to integrate Scootsy with Swiggy.”

The new experiences are limited to Mumbai as Scootsy's presence is available in the city as an intra-city online service. At the time of acquiring Scootsy back in August 2018, Swiggy mentioned that it would expand its restaurant network by adding new curated restaurants through the deal. The company, however, took several months to provide the new selection.

In addition to Scootsy's portfolio of premium restaurants, Swiggy has luxury hotels such as ITC Hotels, Marriott, Hyatt and the Hilton on board across the country. This would help uplift its presence in the market of premium food delivery.

Swiggy is claimed to have thousands of restaurants and stores on its platform from over 500 cities. It competes strongly against Zomato, the company that is touted to have its presence in over 10,000 cities globally.

