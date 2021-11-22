Swiggy has launched an upgraded membership programme called Swiggy One. The subscription plan offers members free deliveries, discounts, and more benefits across all the online delivery platform's services including food, groceries, and more. In the coming months, Swiggy says that additional discounts and benefits will be extended to its other offerings such as its pickup and drop service Swiggy Genie and Meat stores. For now, Swiggy One offers unlimited free delivery to members and benefits at partnered restaurants.

The newly announced Swiggy One membership is priced at Rs. 299 for the first three months and Rs. 899 for the whole year. This means a member will spend just Rs. 75 per month for the annual plan. The programme is currently live in four cities including Lucknow, Pune, Trivandrum, and Vijayawada. It is said to expand to over 500 cities in the next two weeks.

Swiggy confirms that all existing Super subscribers will be upgraded automatically to Swiggy One for the remaining period of their active subscription. They will also get a complimentary month-long extension on their existing plan.

As for benefits, Swiggy One subscription offers unlimited free deliveries from over 70,000 popular restaurants along with unlimited free Instamart deliveries on all orders above Rs. 99. All Swiggy One members can avail extra discounts of up to 30 percent on their food orders from partner restaurants. The company says that Swiggy One will soon extend its members discounts on Genie deliveries as well. There is no clarity on exactly when the extension will be available to users.

Just a few months ago, rival Zomato introduced the Zomato Pro Plus subscription plan, bringing unlimited free deliveries, no surge fee, and no distance fees to the platform. However, this has been introduced as an invite-only membership system, which means only a select group of users have been able to subscribe to Zomato Pro Plus membership so far.