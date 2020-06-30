Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Swiggy Money Launched as Swiggy’s Digital Wallet to Enable Seamless Food Order Transactions

Swiggy Money Launched as Swiggy’s Digital Wallet to Enable Seamless Food Order Transactions

Initially, Swiggy has enabled the Swiggy Money wallet service specifically for restaurant orders.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 June 2020 13:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Swiggy Money Launched as Swiggy’s Digital Wallet to Enable Seamless Food Order Transactions

Swiggy Money is available to enable instant payments for your orders on Swiggy

Highlights
  • Swiggy Money has been launched in partnership with ICICI Bank
  • The new experience was initially piloted for some months
  • Swiggy is taking on Amazon Pay and Paytm with its digital wallet service

Swiggy Money has been launched as Swiggy's native digital wallet to take on the likes of Amazon Pay and Paytm. The food delivery platform has partnered with ICICI Bank to enable the new experience through which consumers can avail “one-click” checkouts. Just like other mobile wallets, Swiggy Money is designed to store a certain amount of money virtually that can be used for any food orders made through the Swiggy app. Existing ICICI Bank customers can begin with the integrated wallet instantly, though non-ICICI Bank customers are required to provide their government ID number to activate the Swiggy Money wallet.

With the arrival of Swiggy Money, customers can pay for their food orders seamlessly. There is no need to authenticate the payment via third parties, which is there if you use any other payment methods on Swiggy. Further, there is a “split-pay” option through which a payment can be made through a combination of money available in the Swiggy Money wallet and another payment source or instrument to complete a transaction. The new service is also claimed to enable instant refunds to customers.

You can activate Swiggy Money by going to your account from the Swiggy app and then tap the Swiggy Money option. You'll then see an Activate Swiggy Money button that you should press after agreeing to the terms and conditions of the service. After that, there will be a form asking your personal details such as name, date of birth, and a government ID that you need to provide to enable your wallet.

swiggy money screenshots gadgets 360 Swiggy Money

Swiggy Money can be accessed from your account settings on the Swiggy app

 

Initially, Swiggy has enabled the Swiggy Money wallet service for restaurant orders, though it will soon be available for paying orders made through Grocery, Genie, and POP offerings as well. The Bengaluru-based company has partnered with ICICI Bank to enable its digital wallet. However, users will be able to top-up their Swiggy Money wallet using various banking instruments.

Swiggy has been testing its digital wallet experience for some time, with some reports suggesting its existence as a pilot since late December. However, up until now, the experience was limited to receive refunds.

“Along with a host of existing payment options offered to consumers, Swiggy Money will ensure seamless and swift transactions on food orders by minimising hassles such as lengthy payment procedures or payment failures resulting in improved customer experience,” said Anand Agrawal, VP Products, Swiggy, in a statement.

Alongside Swiggy Money, Swiggy has support for various third-party wallets, namely Paytm, MobiKwik, FreeCharge, PhonePe, and Amazon Pay. It also lets users pay through any debit or credit cards or via a UPI account. It is also important to highlight that ICICI Bank previously partnered with Swiggy to enable a UPI-based payment solution for its delivery partners to transfer funds and bring UPI support for end consumers.

Competitive move
The latest move by Swiggy competes against Zomato that supports a range of payment methods but doesn't have its own wallet to enable instant payments. Also, the move to bring an integrated wallet solution would give a tough fight to existing players such as Paytm and MobiKwik that are being used as payment sources on Swiggy for quite some time. Amazon also has Amazon Pay as its solution to enable payments on platforms including Swiggy. The US e-commerce giant also recently entered the market of food delivery to take on both Swiggy and Zomato.

Swiggy is claimed to have its presence in over 500 cities in India, with over 1,60,000 restaurant partners on board. The company also has its grocery delivery service that went live amid the national lockdown in the country earlier this year.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Swiggy Money, Swiggy wallet, Swiggy, ICICI Bank, ICICI
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Jio Fiber Offering Two Days of Free Calls, Data to Select Users for Recent Disruptions
Spotify Brings Live Lyrics to India and 25 Other Markets in Asia, Americas
Swiggy Money Launched as Swiggy’s Digital Wallet to Enable Seamless Food Order Transactions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Are India’s Biggest TikTok Competitors Saying About the App Ban?
  2. TikTok Goes Completely Offline in India, App Shows Network Error
  3. OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Lite to Be Available for Limited Pre-Orders Tomorrow
  4. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  5. TikTok Was Banned by the Government and Can’t be Downloaded Anymore
  6. Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone?
  7. Here Are the Apps You Can Use Instead of TikTok, Camscanner or UC Browser
  8. Chingari App, Another TikTok Rival From India, Hits 25 Lakh Downloads
  9. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio SoC Launched
  10. Mitron App Not Made in Pakistan, Co-Founders Claim
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Launches The Serif, 8K and 4K QLED TVs as Part of 2020 Lineup in India
  2. OnePlus Nord Announced Officially, Pricing Teased to Be Under $500
  3. Jio Fiber Offering Two Days of Free Calls, Data to Select Users for Recent Disruptions
  4. BLM Pride Flag and Pride Fist Are Amongst the Most Searched Terms for June on Google
  5. NITI Aayog CEO Says Apps Should Adhere to India's Data Integrity, Privacy, Sovereignty, and Transparency
  6. NoBroker, MyGate File FIR Complaints Against Each Other for Stealing Customer Data
  7. Google Photos App Gets Revamped Interface With Simplified Design and Map View
  8. TikTok Goes Completely Offline in India, Says ‘It’s Complying With Government Directive’
  9. OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Lite Pre-Orders Teased by Company Ahead of Reveal
  10. India's Chinese App Ban Seen Jolting $1 Billion Expansion of TikTok Parent ByteDance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com