Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Swiggy Lays Off 350 More Employees Due to Slower Than Expected Business Recovery

Swiggy Lays Off 350 More Employees Due to Slower Than Expected Business Recovery

Swiggy is offering impacted employees three months of salary with accelerated stock vesting as part of its severance package.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 July 2020 12:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Swiggy Lays Off 350 More Employees Due to Slower Than Expected Business Recovery

Swiggy had let go of 1,100 employees in May

Highlights
  • Swiggy says impacted employees can avail health insurance till December
  • The second layoff is part of its ‘final realignment exercise’
  • Swiggy is offering additional ex-gratia to all impacted employees

Swiggy is laying off 350 more employees as part of its ‘final realignment exercise'. In May, the food aggregator laid off 1,100 employees to mitigate the coronavirus lockdown impact. This second round of layoffs come at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country are at an all-time high and are now nearing 15 lakh cases. Swiggy says that the business ‘has only recovered 50 percent of its peak' and because of this they are forced to let go of 350 more employees.

Swiggy is offering impacted employees three to eight months of salary (based on tenure), and accelerated ESOP vesting as part of its severance package. These 350 employees will continue to avail accident, term, and health insurance benefits till December and an extra month of ex-gratia will also be offered for every year with the organisation. The company will also be offering learning support for skill development, job placement, and counselling services, amongst others.

Swiggy anticipated a better comeback after commencement of business, however only 50 percent of the peak has been achieved till now. In a statement, Swiggy said, “In May, we began the exercise of realigning resources to create capacity in higher potential areas with the optimism of the business attaining pre-covid-19 levels in the near-term. However, with the industry still only having recovered to about 50 percent of its peak, we have to, unfortunately, go ahead with this final realignment exercise, which will result in the net loss of 350 jobs."

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Swiggy has tried to revive its business by introducing alcohol delivery. It even forayed into grocery deliveries, and rebranded Swiggy Go instant pickup and drop service as Swiggy Genie. Apart from letting go of employees, it shut down its cloud kitchen business to cut costs. However, all of these steps still haven't helped Swiggy recover as quickly as it would've hoped for.

Just like Swiggy, competitor Zomato is also facing the brunt of the pandemic. It laid off over 500 employees in May, and cut salary of existing employees by 50 percent. Several tech companies like Uber, Ola, MakeMyTrip, and BookMyShow have had to resort to layoffs due to the current COVID-19 crisis, and job losses in the tech industry reached the 10,000 mark in May itself.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Swiggy, SWiggy Job Cuts, Swiggy Lay Offs, COVID 19, Coronavirus, COVID, COVID 19 Crisis, Coronavirus pandemic
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Release Date Set for October
PUBG Mobile Alternatives You Can Play Right Now, From Fortnite to Butter Royale

Related Stories

Swiggy Lays Off 350 More Employees Due to Slower Than Expected Business Recovery
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  2. Everybody Needs a Plan B, Here Are Some PUBG Mobile Alternatives
  3. OnePlus Nord Fails Durability Test, Breaks Under Pressure
  4. OnePlus Nord Review
  5. School Girls in India Discover Earth-Bound Asteroid
  6. Airtel Offering 1GB Free Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
  7. Government Launches Mausam App for Weather Forecasts
  8. Redmi 9 Teased to Launch in India on August 4 Ahead of Prime Day Sale
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM Variant to Go on its First Sale on Wednesday
  10. Samsung Teases to Unveil 5 New Devices at Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Event
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V19 Price in India Slashed by Up to Rs. 4,000, Now Starts at Rs. 24,990
  2. Vivo S7 Render Tips Triple Rear Cameras, Dual Selfie Shooters
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Went on First Sale via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  4. PM Narendra Modi to Address Smart India Hackathon Grand Finale on August 1
  5. Swiggy Lays Off 350 More Employees Due to Slower Than Expected Business Recovery
  6. Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Release Date Set for October
  7. Amazon Alexa App Gets Updated Homescreen With Updated Navigation Features
  8. Garmin Cyber-Attack: More Details Emerge as Services Yet to Be Restored
  9. Ableism, Clear Face Mask Emerged as the Top Searches on Google
  10. Antitrust Fever Rises as Big Tech CEOs Set to Testify Tomorrow
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com