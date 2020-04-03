Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Swiggy Promises Financial Support to Coronavirus Infected Delivery Partners

Swiggy Promises Financial Support to Coronavirus-Infected Delivery Partners

Swiggy will provide financial aid to its delivery partners with the newly established Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 3 April 2020 18:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Swiggy Promises Financial Support to Coronavirus-Infected Delivery Partners

Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund money will also be extended to the delivery partners' families

Highlights
  • Swiggy has established a COVID-19 relief fund for its delivery partners
  • The fund will also cover delivery partners' families
  • Zomato recently launched its own portal for coronavirus affected families

Swiggy has launched an initiative to support its delivery partners who test positive with the novel coronavirus. With the initiative, Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund, the food delivery company is aiming to raise Rs. 10 crores that will be used to cover the health expenses of not only coronavirus-infected delivery personnel but also their families. Through the fund, Swiggy even aims to provide groceries and medical care to the families of the COVID-19-infected delivery partners.

Swiggy has also launched a portal where customers can also contribute to the Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund. The company in a note further said that over Rs. 4 crores have been raised till March 31.

"As a start, Swiggy's CEO has committed 50 percent of his annual salary towards this fund. Swiggy had also committed all its revenues from 22nd March – the day of the Janata Curfew – towards this purpose," the company in a note said.

Since countrywide lockdown was put in place by the union government, several food-delivery companies have announced measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus and support their delivery partners. For instance, both Zomato and Swiggy have introduced ‘contact-less' delivery option to help both customers and delivery partners to maintain social distance.

Both the companies have also launched separate portals where citizens can donate money to help starving families amid the pandemic.

Moreover, the two companies also received the nod from several state governments to deliver household essential items such as medicines and groceries along with food items during the lockdown period.

India until Friday, has registered over 2,300 coronavirus-positive cases with at least 56 reported deaths.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zomato, Swiggy, Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund, Coronavirus
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
World Risks 'Sleepwalking Into Surveillance' With Coronavirus Controls
Swiggy Promises Financial Support to Coronavirus Infected-Delivery Partners

Related Stories

Swiggy Promises Financial Support to Coronavirus-Infected Delivery Partners
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zoom App Said to Have Have Serious Security Flaws on Windows, macOS
  2. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  3. Sony Unveils WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones, WH-CH710N Headphones
  4. Money Heist Season 4 Is Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  5. Disney+ Hotstar Now Has Every (Possible) Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie
  6. Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 With 8-Day Battery and Dual Cameras Launched
  7. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Dual-Screen Slim Gaming Laptop Launched
  8. Airtel Will Expand Its Xstream Fibre Broadband Service to 25 More Cities
  9. Redmi 8A Pro With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo and Motorola Extend Global Warranty on Devices to May 31
  2. India Sees a Huge Drop in Visits to Public Places, Google Data Reveals
  3. Redmi Band With Colour Display, Integrated USB Plug Launched
  4. Swiggy Promises Financial Support to Coronavirus Infected-Delivery Partners
  5. Swiggy Promises Financial Support to Coronavirus-Infected Delivery Partners
  6. Google to Allow Some Coronavirus Ads, Starting With Hospitals, Then Political Ads
  7. Disney+ Hotstar Rolls Out 5.1 Surround Sound, Starting With The Mandalorian
  8. Honor Play 4T, Honor Play 4T Pro Pre-Booking Listings Tip Design, Key Features
  9. Airtel Digital TV Launches CuriosityStream Channel, Available for Free
  10. Mi Full Screen TV Pro 75-Inch, Mi TV 4A 60-Inch With 4K Screen Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com