Swiggy Promises Financial Support to Coronavirus-Infected Delivery Partners

Swiggy has launched an initiative to support its delivery partners who test positive with the novel coronavirus. With the initiative, Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund, the food delivery company is aiming to raise Rs. 10 crores that will be used to cover the health expenses of not only coronavirus-infected delivery personnel but also their families. Through the fund, Swiggy even aims to provide groceries and medical care to the families of the COVID-19-infected delivery partners.

Swiggy has also launched a portal where customers can also contribute to the Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund. The company in a note further said that over Rs. 4 crores have been raised till March 31.

"As a start, Swiggy's CEO has committed 50 percent of his annual salary towards this fund. Swiggy had also committed all its revenues from 22nd March – the day of the Janata Curfew – towards this purpose," the company in a note said.

Since countrywide lockdown was put in place by the union government, several food-delivery companies have announced measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus and support their delivery partners. For instance, both Zomato and Swiggy have introduced ‘contact-less' delivery option to help both customers and delivery partners to maintain social distance.

Both the companies have also launched separate portals where citizens can donate money to help starving families amid the pandemic.

Please help by donating to 'Feed the Daily Wager' by Zomato Feeding India (@FeedingIndia) and provide food support to daily wagers who lost their livelihood due to COVID-19 lockdown.











— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 24, 2020

The COVID-19 national lockdown has left thousands of labourers unable to fend for a meal. The Swiggy 'Hope, Not Hunger Fund' aims to ensure that no family goes hungry. — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) April 2, 2020

Moreover, the two companies also received the nod from several state governments to deliver household essential items such as medicines and groceries along with food items during the lockdown period.

India until Friday, has registered over 2,300 coronavirus-positive cases with at least 56 reported deaths.

