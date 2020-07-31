Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Swiggy Introduces Health Hub, Offering Curation of Healthy Menus and Nutrient Information

Swiggy Introduces Health Hub, Offering Curation of Healthy Menus and Nutrient Information

Swiggy’s Health Hub offers healthy diet options such as gluten-free, high-protein, low-carb, organic, vegan, and keto meals.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 31 July 2020 14:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Swiggy Introduces Health Hub, Offering Curation of Healthy Menus and Nutrient Information

Health Hub has a dedicated section on the main Swiggy app

Highlights
  • Swiggy’s new Health Hub section offers diet versions of popular dishes
  • It also offers detailed nutritional information on available dishes
  • Swiggy Health Hub is only available in Bengaluru at present

Swiggy has launched Health Hub, a healthy food discovery section on its app. The food delivery platform has collaborated with nutritionists and top restaurants to curate special health menus and dishes. Consumers can take their pick from health-focused dishes, including gluten-free, high-protein, low-carb, organic, vegan, and keto meals. It also boasts to be the first to offer consumers detailed information on macronutrients such as protein, carbohydrates, and fats for dishes. For now, the app feature is only made available for Android users in Bengaluru, with expansion plans for the future.

As per Swiggy, in 2019, healthy eating was one of fastest growing consumer trends on its platform. In order to cater to the demands, the Health Hub section will offer a curation of healthy menus and dishes from restaurants. App users can take their pick of soups, salads, wraps and desserts from healthy diet options such as gluten-free, high-protein, low-carb, organic, vegan, and keto meals.

Swiggy also led a detailed consumer research to figure out their healthy food preferences. Keeping the local palate in mind, the Health Hub offers several healthy versions of popular Indian dishes as well. Swiggy has also worked with leading restaurants at multiple levels in order to assist them in creating healthy options of their dishes.

The Health Hub feature also offers insights into the nutritional break-up of each dish along with the calorie count, aiming to help consumers know exactly what they are ordering.

“There is a visible demand for healthy food choices by consumers and restaurants are seeking opportunities to innovate and stay relevant to these market changes,” said COO Vivek Sunder. “With the launch of Health Hub, we expect this trend of ordering healthy dishes to grow and more than double over the next six months”

Presently, Swiggy's Health Hub is live in over 30 areas in Bengaluru, offering over 10,000 unique healthy dishes from over 1,000 restaurant outlets. It plans to expand the feature to Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai in the coming weeks.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Swiggy Health Hub, Health Hub, Swiggy
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India Starting Rs. 14,990
TikTok Parent ByteDance Said to Consider Listing China Business in Hong Kong or Shanghai
Swiggy Introduces Health Hub, Offering Curation of Healthy Menus and Nutrient Information
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Launched in India
  2. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Debuts in India With Snapdragon 720G, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  5. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  6. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on August 3
  7. Apple Confirms New iPhone Models Won’t Debut in September
  8. Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India
  9. Redmi 9 Prime Set to Launch in India on August 4, Xiaomi Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 9A, Honor 9S With Octa-Core MediaTek SoC, Huawei’s AppGallery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Honor 9A, Honor 9S With Octa-Core MediaTek SoC, Huawei’s AppGallery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, Vega 8 Graphics Launched in India
  4. TikTok Parent ByteDance Said to Consider Listing China Business in Hong Kong or Shanghai
  5. Swiggy Introduces Health Hub, Offering Curation of Healthy Menus and Nutrient Information
  6. Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India Starting Rs. 14,990
  7. Amazon to Take on SpaceX With Over $10 Billion Investment in Satellite Broadband Plan
  8. Vivo S7 Teased to Sport 44-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch on August 3
  9. Australia to Make Facebook, Google Pay for News in Landmark Move
  10. Nokia 2.4, Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 Expected to Be Launched at IFA 2020: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com