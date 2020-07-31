Swiggy has launched Health Hub, a healthy food discovery section on its app. The food delivery platform has collaborated with nutritionists and top restaurants to curate special health menus and dishes. Consumers can take their pick from health-focused dishes, including gluten-free, high-protein, low-carb, organic, vegan, and keto meals. It also boasts to be the first to offer consumers detailed information on macronutrients such as protein, carbohydrates, and fats for dishes. For now, the app feature is only made available for Android users in Bengaluru, with expansion plans for the future.

As per Swiggy, in 2019, healthy eating was one of fastest growing consumer trends on its platform. In order to cater to the demands, the Health Hub section will offer a curation of healthy menus and dishes from restaurants. App users can take their pick of soups, salads, wraps and desserts from healthy diet options such as gluten-free, high-protein, low-carb, organic, vegan, and keto meals.

Swiggy also led a detailed consumer research to figure out their healthy food preferences. Keeping the local palate in mind, the Health Hub offers several healthy versions of popular Indian dishes as well. Swiggy has also worked with leading restaurants at multiple levels in order to assist them in creating healthy options of their dishes.

The Health Hub feature also offers insights into the nutritional break-up of each dish along with the calorie count, aiming to help consumers know exactly what they are ordering.

“There is a visible demand for healthy food choices by consumers and restaurants are seeking opportunities to innovate and stay relevant to these market changes,” said COO Vivek Sunder. “With the launch of Health Hub, we expect this trend of ordering healthy dishes to grow and more than double over the next six months”

Presently, Swiggy's Health Hub is live in over 30 areas in Bengaluru, offering over 10,000 unique healthy dishes from over 1,000 restaurant outlets. It plans to expand the feature to Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai in the coming weeks.